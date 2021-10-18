ESTACADA — The Umpqua Community College men's and women's cross country teams competed in the Lewis & Clark Invitational on Saturday at McIver State Park.
Freshman Max Barnett was the top finisher for the UCC men, finishing 198th in 28:03.4 over 8,000 meters. Ryan Forsyth, competing unattached, won the race in 23:32.2.
Also finishing for the Riverhawks were Tyler Lindsey (213th, 28:24.5), Noah Retherford (279th, 30:48.5), Daylen Schnittker (292nd, 33:05.5) and August McCraw (295th, 33:41.7).
UCC was 25th in the team standings (724). University of Portland (15) finished with a perfect score.
In the women's 6K race, Umpqua freshman Pamela Decko placed 113th in 24:24.5. Also running for the Riverhawks were Kristen Thomas (186th, 26:33.6) and Fatima Izaguirre-Frasser (223rd, 28:19.0).
Kassie Rosebum of Loras won the race (20:10.9). Carleton won the team title (81).
