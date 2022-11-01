OREGON CITY — Umpqua Community College freshman Bailey Wallack led the Riverhawks' women's cross country team to a third-place finish at the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region championship meet Saturday at Clackamas Community College.
Wallack placed fifth overall in the 5,000-meter race, finishing in a time of 20 minutes, 33.7 seconds.
Lane Community College had the top four finishers in the women's race and another placing sixth to dominate the team scoring with 16 points. Clark College of Vancouver was second at 56 points with UCC third at 76.
Kristen Thomas also turned in a top-10 finish for the Riverhawks, placing eighth in a time of 20:49.5. Other finishers for UCC included Mariah Summers (20th, 22:30.8), Emma-Kate Crouse (31st, 24:54.0) and Dawn Cobb (35th, 26:59.1).
Lane also dominated the men's 8K race, boasting the top four overall finishers and tnree more in the top 10 to finish with a team score of 17. Clark College was runner-up with 58 points, while UCC finished fourth as a team with 117 points.
Paul Cervantes was the top finisher for the Riverhawks, placing 21st overall (30:33) while Attreyu Pinard finished 23rd (30:44).
Other finishers for UCC were Connor Deveny (27th, 31:33.8), Noah Retherford (31st, 33:26.89) and Aiden Norris (32nd, 34:50.3).
WOMEN
TEAM SCORES — Lane 16, Clark 56, Umpqua 76, Treasure Valley 87
MEN
TEAM SCORES — Lane 17, Clark 58, Treasure Valley 60, Umpqua 117.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
