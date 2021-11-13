UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Umpqua Community College freshman Pamela Decko finished fifth in the Northwest Athletic Conference cross country championships on Saturday at Chambers Bay Golf Course.
Decko covered the women's 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 42.70 seconds. UCC's Kristen Thomas placed 24th (21:22.90) as the Riverhawks finished sixth in the team standings (139).
The Lane women easily won the team title (42). Izabelle Anderson of Whatcom was the individual champion (18:49.90).
In the men's meet, Max Barnett paced Umpqua with a 26th-place finish (28:29.10) over 8,000 meters. UCC's Tyler Lindsey was 33rd (29:12.50).
The Lane men edged Spokane for the team crown (46). UCC was ninth (205). Cayan Dibble of Green River took individual honors (25:57.20).
WOMEN
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Lane 42, Spokane 100, Clark 110, Pierce 124, Everett 134, Umpqua 139, Chemeketa 153, Whatcom 159, Olympic 181, Southwestern Oregon 253, Green River 259.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Izabelle Anderson, WCC, 18:49.90; 2. Piper Crook, LCC, 18:50.20; 3. Alyce Harlan, WCC, 19:11.80; 4. Jasmine Davis, Pierce, 19:15.00; 5. Pamela Decko, UCC, 19:42.70.
OTHER UCC FINISHERS — 24. Kristen Thomas, 21:22.90; 38. Fatim Izaguirre-Frasser, 22:34.60; 39. Stacy Johnson, 22:43.90; 45. Mariah Summers, 23:15.40.
MEN
8,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Lane 46, Spokane 52, Whatcom 98, Clark 124, Green River 132, Olympic 143, Southwestern Oregon 149, Clackamas 180, Umpqua 205, Treasure Valley 266.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Cayan Dibble, GR, 25:57.20; 2. Logan Auxier, LCC, 26:01.40; 3. Ryan Clough, Olympic, 26:08.00; 4. Roberto Aguilera Jr., WCC, 26:14.80; 5. Ethan Hosang, LCC, 26:16.70.
UCC FINISHERS — 26. Max Barnett, 28:29.10; 33. Tyler Lindsey, 29:12.50; 45. Noah Retherford, 30:37.60; 50. Daylen Schnittker, 31:22.40; 58. August McCraw, 32:50.30; 64. Attreyu Pinard, 33:35.00.
