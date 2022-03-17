The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team saw a successful season come to a disappointing end on Thursday afternoon in Everett, Washington.
Maui Sze scored 26 points, including two clutch free throws with eight seconds left, to help No. 7-ranked Bellevue eliminate the No. 6 Riverhawks from the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament with an 82-78 victory in a Sweet 16 game at Everett Community College.
A basket by Sze with 18 seconds remaining gave the Bulldogs (20-7) an 80-76 lead. Umpqua guard Talon Valdes scored on a layup with :13 to go before Sze answered with his pair of foul shots to make it a two-possession game.
Sze hit three 3-pointers and added six assists. Aydan Janssan added 19 points for Bellevue, which held a 36-26 advantage in points in the paint. Bishop Tosi chipped in 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
"The guys are really disappointed," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "I think nerves played a part. (Bellevue) shot really well and we struggled defending their main guy (Sze). Every time we made a run they hit some big shots."
The Bulldogs, who led 40-36 at halftime, shot 55% (30-for-55) from the field in the contest.
"They had a 7-0 run (in the last 1 1/2 minutes of the first half) and the momentum swung their way," Leeworthy said.
Nathan Webb led the Riverhawks (22-5) with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists, converting 7 of 9 free throws. Valdes had 17 points with three 3-pointers and Jake Sampson added 16 points and three assists, sinking four treys.
UCC shot 45% (28-for-62) from the field, 41% (7-for-17) from 3-point range and 75% (15-for-20). The 'Hawks outscored Bellevue 17-1 in second-chance points.
Bellevue will play Spokane (17-12), a 64-63 upset winner over No. 4 Lower Columbia, at 3 p.m. Friday in the Elite 8.
BELLEVUE (82) — Maui Sze 10-17 3-5 26, Olesen 1-3 0-0 2, Tosi 4-8 8-11 16, Johnson 4-9 1-4 9, Janssan 7-9 2-2 19, Briceno 1-2 0-0 3, Hersrud 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Barker 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 30-55 14-22 82.
UMPQUA (78) — Nathan Webb 9-19 7-9 25, Sampson 5-9 2-2 16, Sofia 3-4 0-0 6, Valdes 5-15 4-6 17, Sherwood 2-7 1-2 5, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Dolny 2-5 1-1 5, Schwab 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-62 15-20 78.
Halftime — BCC 40-36. 3-Point Goals — BCC 8-22 (Olesen 0-1, Sze 3-8, Tosi 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Janssan 3-5, Briceno 1-1, Hersrud 0-2, Barker 1-2), UCC 7-17 (Sampson 4-6, Webb 0-4, Valdes 3-6, Dolny 0-1). Total Fouls — BCC 19, UCC 18. Fouled Out — Sherwood. Rebounds — BCC 24 (Tosi 9), UCC 36 (Webb 9). Assists — BCC 10 (Sze 6), UCC 11 (Sampson, Webb 3). Turnovers — BCC 9, UCC 14.
