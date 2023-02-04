WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks scored enough points against visiting Clackamas in their Northwest Athletic Conference South Region men’s basketball game on Saturday in the UCC gym.
But stopping the No. 9-ranked Cougars was another story.
Clackamas trailed by five at halftime, but outscored Umpqua 52-37 over the final 20 minutes to take a 90-80 victory to move into sole possession of first place in the league standings.
UCC (14-7, 6-3 South) was whistled for 26 fouls in the contest and Clackamas capitalized, outscoring the ‘Hawks by 11 points at the charity stripe. The Cougars shot 75% (27-for-36) from the free-throw line, sinking 17 of 22 in the second half.
“(Free throws) were definitely a major factor,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “There were so many fouls and we couldn’t get in transition much in the second half. It was a game of runs ... I thought we battled, but couldn’t get the stops we needed.”
Wade Autenreith had a double-double for Clackamas (15-7, 7-2) with 23 points and 10 rebounds, including 9 of 12 free throws.
Isaiah Gilliam added 21 points for the Cougars, converting 8 of 11 foul shots. Clackamas outrebounded UCC, 34-23.
“We’ve got to get tougher in the trenches,” Leeworthy said.
Talon Valdes came off the bench to lead Umpqua with 19 points and seven assists, 11 points coming in the second half. Jake Estep sprained his ankle during pre-game warmups, but played and scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half.
Jake Sampson (12 points) and Baylor Harrop (11) also scored in double figures for UCC, which shot 51% (29-for-57) from the field and 89% (16-for-18) from the foul line.
Clackamas completed a series sweep of UCC.
The Riverhawks return to league play Wednesday, hosting Linn-Benton (10-12, 5-4) at 7:30 p.m. The Roadrunners are tied with Southwestern Oregon for third place.
CLACKAMAS (90) — Wade Autenreith 6-9 9-12 23, Best 2-5 2-2 7, Gilliam 6-12 8-11 21, Doman 4-8 1-1 9, Lewis 5-10 1-2 13, Collins 4-7 2-4 10, Gadashev 0-1 0-0 0, Meyers 1-6 4-4 7, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 27-36 90.
UMPQUA (80) — Talon Valdes 6-9 7-9 19, Peachey 4-8 0-0 9, Dolny 0-6 0-0 0, Sampson 5-11 0-0 12, Harrop 3-6 5-5 11, Moir 4-4 0-0 8, Sewell 0-1 0-0 0, Estep 5-9 4-4 17, Munson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-57 16-18 80.
Halftime — UCC 43-38. 3-Point Goals — CCC 7-21 (Best 1-4, Gilliam 1-3, Doman 0-1, Lewis 2-5, Autenreith 2-2, Collins 0-1, Meyers 1-4, Hudgins 0-1), UCC 6-19 (Peachey 1-3, Dolny 0-3, Sampson 2-5, Harrop 0-2, Sewell 0-1, Estep 3-5). Total Fouls — CCC 16, UCC 26. Rebounds — CCC 34 (Autenreith 10), UCC 23 (Munson 6). Assists — CCC 10 (Best 3), UCC 11 (Valdes 7). Turnovers — CCC 12, UCC 10.
