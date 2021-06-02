WINCHESTER — Sophomore guard Cody Fredrickson scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half and the Umpqua Community College men's basketball team defeated Linn-Benton 81-72 in a South Region playoff game on Wednesday night in the UCC gym.
The Riverhawks (15-1) finished first place in the South in the regular season standings for the 2021 spring season. The 2020-21 winter season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The contest was tied 36-36 at halftime. Fredrickson hit one 3-pointer and seven two-point field goals over the final 20 minutes.
"We haven't played for a few weeks, so it was important to get the rust out," UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "We started slow, but our defense really picked up in the second half. Cody really took control of the game in the second half."
Also scoring in double figures for the Riverhawks were Nathan Webb with 16 points, Will Harris with 14 and Trey Johnson with 10. Webb had 10 points in the second half.
Kye Blaser led the Roadrunners (4-9) with 20 points, hitting three treys. Fred Harding IV contributed 17 points and Tyson Parker scored 15 for LBCC.
Umpqua will host Lane (12-4), an 87-44 winner over Chemeketa, in the championship game this weekend. The contest will be held Friday night or Saturday afternoon, according to Leeworthy.
LINN-BENTON (72) — Kye Blaser 20, Parker 15, Lauby 5, Stueve 2, Harding 17, Foster 9, Adams 2, Mills 2. Totals 28 11-17 72.
UMPQUA (81) — Cody Fredrickson 22, Bagley 4, Wood 2, Johnson 10, Lungren 7, Sofia 2, Webb 16, Harris 14, Sherwood 4, Hiatt, Jeppson. Totals 34 9-15 81.
3-Point Shots — LBCC 5 (Blaser 3), Parker 1, Lauby 1), UCC 4 (Harris 2, Lungren 1, Fredrickson 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.