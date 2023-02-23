WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak, thanks to a tremendous shooting night.
All five starters finished in double figures as the Riverhawks defeated Chemeketa of Salem 97-87 in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game on Wednesday at the UCC gym.
It was the highest scoring game in league play for Umpqua (15-10, 7-6 South), which is tied with Linn-Benton (12-14, 7-6) and Portland (11-13, 7-6) for third place in the standings.
Clackamas (18-7, 10-2) and Southwestern Oregon (17-9, 9-4) are the top two teams.
"It was a well-rounded effort," UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "Chemeketa plays hard and is well-coached. We shot 65% in the second half and did a pretty good job of getting good shots. Our defense in patches wasn't good, but we can build on this."
Luke Moir led the Riverhawks with 22 points, sinking 10 of 12 shots. Jake Sampson had his first double-double for UCC, getting 21 points and 11 rebounds. Sampson hit four 3-pointers.
"Luke was active and played really well," Leeworthy said. "Jake has been struggling with his shooting, but came through tonight."
Baylor Harrop contributed 16 points, converting all eight of his foul shots. Richard Peachey had 11 points, and five assists, while Talon Valdes added 11 points and four assists.
Jake Estep chipped in seven points and six boards off the bench.
Umpqua shot 57% (35-for-62) from the field, 41% (9-for-22) from 3-point range and 100% (18-for-18) from the charity stripe.
The Storm (8-16, 5-9) got 29 points, five rebounds and four steals from Zane Bernhard and 20 points from Jaden Stanley.
Umpqua will head to Gresham Saturday to face Mt. Hood (7-15, 6-6). The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
CHEMEKETA (87) — Zane Bernhard 13-23 0-0 29, Stanley 6-13 5-7 20, Pruett 4-8 1-1 9, Rose 4-9 2-2 10, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Millspaugh 3-7 2-2 11, Evans 1-2 0-0 3, Sladek 1-4 2-3 4, Storm 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 32-67 13-17 87.
UMPQUA (97) — Luke Moir 10-12 2-2 22, Peachey 3-4 4-4 11, Sampson 7-12 3-3 21, Harrop 4-7 8-8 16, Valdes 5-10 1-1 11, Sewell 2-3 0-0 6, Dolny 1-2 0-0 3, Estep 3-10 0-0 7, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Dumas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-62 18-18 97.
Halftime — UCC 45-40. 3-Point Goals — CCC 10-22 (Stanley 3-4, Bernhard 3-8, Pruett 0-1, Rose 0-1, Millspaugh 3-5, Evans 1-2, Storm 0-1), UCC 9-22 (Peachey 1-1, Sampson 4-8, Harrop 0-2, Valdes 0-1, Sewell 2-2, Dolny 0-1, Estep 1-5, Thompson 0-1). Total Fouls — CCC 13, UCC 17. Rebounds — CCC 31 (Pruett 6), UCC 31 (Sampson 11). Assists — CCC 11 (Pruett 5), UCC 14 (Peachey 5). Turnovers — CCC 13, UCC 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.