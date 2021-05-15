EUGENE — The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team was dealt its first loss of the spring season on Saturday, falling 92-74 to Lane.
The Riverhawks dropped to 14-1 overall and 11-1 in league. The Titans are 9-4 and 6-3.
"Lane, to their credit, came out with a lot of energy and was obviously much more motivated than us," surmised Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy. "We were a little flat on offense and didn't get into a good rhythm all game."
Complete statistics weren't available at press time.
