WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks never could get over the hump in their matchup with the Linn-Benton Roadrunners on Wednesday night.
Linn-Benton jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead and was never seriously threatened in the second half en route to an 85-72 win in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region men's basketball game in the UCC gym.
The loss dropped the Riverhawks (14-8, 6-4 South) into a three-way tie with Linn-Benton (11-12, 6-4) and Southwestern Oregon (14-9, 6-4) for second place in the league standings. Clackamas (15-7, 7-2) is 1 1/2 games ahead in first.
"It was disappointing to lose a big game," UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "They kept hitting shots. We tried some different defenses, but nothing seemed to work. We shot poorly, especially from 3-point range."
Umpqua finished 44% (32-for-72) from the field and missed 23 of 25 3-point attempts. The Riverhawks were outrebounded, 36-34.
Tyson Parker led four Linn-Benton players in double figures with 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Ayden Foster had 17 points and nine rebounds, TJ Zimmermann contributed 17 points, seven boards and five assists, and Grant Dunn scored 16 points with four treys.
Kevin Sanchez didn't score a point, but chipped in 11 rebounds and four assists. The Roadrunners shot 53% (32-for-61) from the field and 53% (10-for-19) from beyond the arc.
Baylor Harrop came off the bench to lead UCC with 16 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots. Talon Valdes had 13 points and three assists, Jake Sampson scored 12 points, Jake Estep had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Luke Moir scored 10.
"The guys were really deflated after the game, but we have to bounce back," Leeworthy said.
Umpqua will be back in action on Feb. 15, traveling to Coos Bay to meet SWOCC.
LINN-BENTON (85) — Tyson Parker 7-13 1-2 19, Foster 5-9 7-10 17, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 6-10 0-0 16, Zimmermann 7-13 1-2 17, Lapina 0-1 2-2 2, Bos 1-3 0-0 2, Myers 2-5 0-1 4, Mills 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 32-61 11-17 85.
UMPQUA (72) — Baylor Harrop 8-13 0-1 16, Peachey 3-4 0-0 6, Sampson 4-13 2-2 12, Estep 4-15 3-3 11, Valdes 6-12 1-1 13, Munson 2-4 0-0 4, Sewell 0-2 0-0 0, Dolny 0-2 0-0 0, Moir 5-7 0-0 10, Dumas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 6-7 72.
Halftime — LBCC 47-30. 3-Point Goals — LBCC 10-19 (Parker 4-5, Dunn 4-7, Zimmermann 2-4, Bos 0-1, Myers 0-2), UCC 2-25 (Sampson 2-7, Estep 0-8, Valdes 0-2, Munson 0-1, Sewell 0-2, Dolny 0-2, Harrop 0-3). Total Fouls — LBCC 8, UCC 14. Technical Fouls — Dunn. Rebounds — LBCC 36 (Sanchez 11), UCC 34 (Estep 8). Assists — LBCC 10 (Zimmermann 5), UCC 8 (Valdes 3). Turnovers — LBCC 8, UCC 8.
