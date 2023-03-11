The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team, playing without its head coach, pushed No. 4-ranked Lower Columbia before losing 81-69 in a Sweet 16 game of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday night at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington.
The Riverhawks ended their season with an 18-12 record.
Earlier Friday, UCC announced the men's basketball program was being sanctioned by the NWAC. Among the penalties was a 10-game suspension for 10th-year Riverhawks head coach Daniel Leeworthy (see related story in news, page A1).
Leeworthy didn't travel with the team to Pasco. Assistant coach Bid Van Loon coached the Riverhawks Friday.
Sherman Royal III led Lower Columbia (24-5) with a double-double, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
"We weren't distracted (without Leeworthy)," said Van Loon, who was pleased with Umpqua's effort. "Lower Columbia was a No. 1 seed (from the West Region) and deservedly so. We played well at times ... we were down four points with four-five minutes to go.
"It was a very winnable game. It was right there, but we weren't quite good enough. Their length and size ended up being the difference. We couldn't get a couple of baskets to go when we needed them."
The Red Devils led 42-30 at halftime. Emanuel Steward (13 points, six rebounds, five assists), Kaden Horn (12 points) and Jonah Zeller (12 points) also scored in double figures for L.C.
UCC shot 37% (21-for-57) from the field and was outrebounded 40-24. Jake Sampson and Jake Estep each scored 16 points for the Riverhawks. Sampson converted 9 of 12 foul shots and Estep grabbed seven rebounds.
Baylor Harrop had 14 points and four assists. Talon Valdes added nine points, six boards and three assists for Umpqua, which shot 84% (21-for-25) from the charity stripe.
Four UCC sophomores played in their final game: Aaron Dolny, Sampson, Estep and Valdes.
"Injuries and our inability to practice the way we normally do definitely had an impact on the overall record," Van Loon said. "We still were very competitive and made the playoffs. If this was a down year, then things are pretty good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.