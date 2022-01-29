GRESHAM — Aaron Badibo scored 27 points with five 3-pointers and Mt. Hood handed No. 7-ranked Umpqua an 81-69 loss on Saturday in a South Region men’s basketball game.

The Saints (8-8, 4-1 South) outscored UCC 43-33 in the second half.

Jake Sampson led UCC (11-3, 2-2) with 23 points and eight rebounds, hitting six treys. Nathan Webb had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Talon Valdes added 12 points and five assists.

UCC shot 40% from the field, was outrebounded 44-37 and committed 19 turnovers.

The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Chemeketa at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

UMPQUA (69) — Jake Sampson 7-11 3-3 23, Dolny 2-6 2-2 8, Webb 7-19 3-6 17, Hynes 1-3 2-4 4, Valdes 5-13 2-4 12, Schwers 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Sofia 1-3 3-4 5, Schwab 0-0 0-0 0, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Suster 0-0 0-0 0, Jeppson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-23 69.

MT. HOOD (81) — Aaron Badibo 10-18 2-2 27, Collins 5-16 4-4 16, Sorensen 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 4-9 4-6 12, Claxton 2-2 0-1 4, Lanipekun 3-4 1-1 7, Betancourt 2-7 2-2 7, Ferguson 0-5 0-0 0, Brooks 2-4 2-4 6, Muller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 15-20 81.

Halftime — M.H. 38-36. 3-Point Shots — UCC 8-22 (Dolny 2-6, Sampson 6-10, Webb 0-5, Valdes 0-1), M.H. 8-24 (Collins 2-7, Sorensen 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Betancourt 1-4, Ferguson 0-2, Badibo 5-9). Total Fouls — UCC 17, M.H. 20. Rebounds — UCC 37 (Sampson 8), M.H. 44 (Lanipekun 9). Assists — UCC 15 (Valdes 5), M.H. 10 (Jackson, Betancourt 3). Turnovers — UCC 19, M.H. 13.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.