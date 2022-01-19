EUGENE — The Riverhawks were outshot and outrebounded, and the end result was a loss on the road Wednesday night.

Fifth-ranked Lane outscored No. 4 Umpqua 34-23 in the second half and notched a 71-54 win in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region men's basketball game.

The point total was a season low for UCC.

The Riverhawks (10-2, 1-1 South) shot 37% from the field, including 15% from 3-point range. The Titans (10-2, 1-1) finished 54% from the field and held a 36-20 rebounding advantage.

Khalil Chatman led three Titans in double figures with 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Ethan Blythe scored 14 points.

Nathan Webb had 20 points and seven rebounds for UCC, but was 6-for-17 from the field. Jake Sampson was the other UCC player in double figures with 10 points and Kane Hynes chipped in seven.

Umpqua returns to conference play Jan. 26 at home against Southwestern Oregon. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

UMPQUA (54) — Nathan Webb 6-17 7-7 20, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Sampson 3-9 2-2 10, Sofia 2-4 1-2 5, Valdes 2-6 0-0 4, Schwers 2-5 2-2 6, Dolny 0-2 0-0 0, Schwab 0-1 0-0 0, Hynes 3-7 1-3 7, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 13-16 54.

LANE (71) — Khalil Chatman 6-11 3-6 15, Elmore 1-7 0-0 3, Ford 3-6 2-2 9, Wallace 3-5 0-1 7, Blythe 6-10 1-4 14, Crawford 1-2 0-0 2, McGarvey 1-1 0-0 3, Lackey 2-5 0-0 4, Sangermano 0-0 0-0 0, McAninch 1-2 2-2 4, Brown 5-5 0-1 10. Totals 29-54 8-16 71.

Halftime — Lane 37-31. 3-Point Shots — UCC 3-20 (Sampson 2-8, Webb 1-4, Valdes 0-3, Schwers 0-2, Dolny 0-2, Schwab 0-1), LCC 5-18 (Elmore 1-5, Ford 1-2, Wallace 1-3, Chatman 0-1, Blythe 1-3, Crawford 0-1, McGarvey 1-1, Lackey 0-1, McAninch 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 17, LCC 14. Rebounds — UCC 20 (Webb 7), LCC 36 (Chatman 7). Assists — UCC 12 (Valdes 3), LCC 19 (Ford 4). Turnovers — UCC 15, LCC 14.

