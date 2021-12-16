EVERETT, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team fell from the ranks of the undefeated on Thursday night.

North Idaho scored 52 points in the second half and knocked off the Riverhawks, 85-71, in the first round of the Everett Crossover.

Julius Mims and Jalen Skalskiy each scored 20 points for the Cardinals (5-5), who limited the Riverhawks (6-1) to 32% field goal shooting. Umpqua was outrebounded 57-43, with Skalskiy pulling down 16.

Nathan Webb turned in a double-double for UCC, finishing with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Webb hit four 3-pointers.

Also scoring in double figures for the Riverhawks were Talon Valdes (14 points) and Robbie Moore (12).

UCC is scheduled to face Everett at 7 p.m. Friday.

NORTH IDAHO (85) — Julius Mims 9-19 0-0 20, Jalen Skalskiy 8-11 4-5 20, Johnson 1-8 2-2 4, DeWitt 5-10 2-3 14, King 6-13 2-5 15, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Santana 0-0 0-0 0, Kiesbuy 4-6 0-0 9, Hugs 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 0-5 2-2 2, Gilstrap 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 33-73 13-19 85.

UMPQUA (71) — Nathan Webb 10-20 5-7 29, Dolny 3-13 0-0 8, Sofia 0-4 0-0 0, Hynes 0-0 0-0 0, Valdes 5-17 1-2 14, Schwers 1-5 2-2 4, Moore 5-8 1-2 12, Schwab 0-3 0-0 0, Hathaway 1-1 0-0 2, Schofield 0-1 0-0 0, Sherwood 0-5 2-2 2, Jeppson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-79 11-15 71.

Halftime — N.I. 33-27. 3-Point Shots — N.I. 6-15 (Mims 2-4, Johnson 0-2, DeWitt 2-3, King 1-5, Kiesbuy 1-1), UCC 10-28 (Dolny 2-5, Webb 4-9, Valdes 3-6, Schwers 0-3, Moore 1-3, Schwab 0-1, Schofield 0-1). Total Fouls — N.I. 16, UCC 16. Fouled Out — Skalskiy. Rebounds — N.I. 57 (Skalskiy 16), UCC 43 (Webb 10). Assists — N.I. 18 (DeWitt 5), UCC 16 (Dolny, Sofia, Valdes, Schwers 3). Turnovers — N.I. 15, UCC 10.

