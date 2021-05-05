WINCHESTER — Nathan Webb scored 21 points and the Umpqua Community College men's basketball team remained undefeated on the 2021 spring season with a 93-76 win over Mt. Hood of Gresham in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game on Wednesday night in the UCC gym.
Cody Fredrickson added 20 points for the Riverhawks, who improved to 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the South.
Marcus Sherwood contributed 15 points, Will Harris scored 10 and Isaac Lungren had nine for Umpqua.
The Riverhawks led 43-27 at halftime and coach Daniel Leeworthy said the Saints (2-4) cut an 18-point lead to six in the second half before UCC regained control.
Jahville Collins scored 17 points and Chris Jackson had 14 for Mt. Hood.
"Our guys made plays when it mattered the most," Leeworthy said. "We made our free throws in the second half. Cody (Fredrickson) played a great game. He was composed against their pressure. He made the right read, shot and pass all night."
Complete statistics weren't available at press time.
The two teams will meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday at UCC. The contest was originally scheduled for Gresham, but with that county in the "high risk" category the game was moved here.
