Blowout.
The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team left the Clackamas Cougars way behind in their Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game on Wednesday night at UCC in Winchester.
The Riverhawks remained unbeaten on the season, outscoring Clackamas 56-18 in the second half en route to an 89-44 victory played before no fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It was a little tight in the first half (with UCC leading 33-26)," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "Our defense was excellent, then we exploded (offensively) in the second half. We couldn't miss, we made seven 3s. We moved the ball better and got better looks, and rebounded much better tonight.
"It was a total team win, the guys played really well. Everyone was able to get court time."
Eleven UCC players scored, with Trey Johnson leading the way with 16 points. Nathan Webb (14 points) and Cody Fredrickson (11) also finished in double figures for the Riverhawks (6-0). Marcus Sherwood added nine points and Will Harris chipped in eight.
K'wan Carter scored 14 points and Mathias Nchekwube added seven for the Cougars (0-3).
Official game statistics will be available later Thursday.
Umpqua and Clackamas will meet again on Saturday in Oregon City.
