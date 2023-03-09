Umpqua Community College’s Baylor Harrop looks for a teammate to pass to during last Saturday’s game against Clark in Winchester. Harrop, a freshman, has been a big contributor for the Riverhawks this season.
The Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team is certainly the underdog heading into its Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament Sweet 16 game against No. 4-ranked Lower Columbia on Friday night at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington.
Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
The Riverhawks (18-11) are the fourth seed from the South Region after defeating Mt. Hood 85-79 Monday in a play-in. The Red Devils (23-5) won the West Region.
The 16-team, single-elimination tournament will be held over two weeks at CBC.
“We’re excited for the challenge,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “I always believed we had the talent to be really good. We definitely have had some challenges throughout the season with injuries, personnel and other things, but we’ve been able to play our best basketball the last few games. We’ll have to hit shots and play confident from the start.”
Lower Columbia had the stingiest defense in the NWAC during the regular season, allowing 65 points a game. The Red Devils rank 15th in scoring offense (80.9).
“They’re a really good team,” Leeworthy said of the Devils. “I don’t think the (West) region was very strong. They’ve got a couple of good big guys (6-8 sophomore Ashton Harvey and 6-6 sophomore Sherman Royal) and a really good point guard out of Portland (6-3 sophomore Emanuel Steward).
“They’re a well-balanced team. I think we match up with them if we can control their big guys.”
Steward, who was selected the MVP of the West Region, averages 16.2 points and 3.1 assists per game. Royal averages 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds, while Harvey averages 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Royal received first-team all-league honors, and Harvey and 6-0 freshman Kaden Horn (10.8 points) both made the second team.
Umpqua is expected to open with a starting lineup of 6-6 freshman Luke Moir (10 points, 4.9 rebounds) and 6-7 freshman Richard Peachey (9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) at the posts, 6-4 freshman Baylor Harrop (13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds) and 6-3 sophomore Jake Sampson (13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds) at wings, and 6-0 sophomore Talon Valdes (15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists) at point guard.
The biggest spark off the bench has been 6-6 sophomore Jake Estep (12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds). UCC averages 85.6 points and gives up 79.7 per game.
Valdes was selected to the All-South Region second team and Harrop made the All-Defensive Team.
The Umpqua-Lower Columbia winner will face the winner between No. 5 Everett (22.7) and No. 10 Spokane (20-8) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Elite 8.
Top-ranked North Idaho (28-0) is the tournament favorite. Eighth-ranked Clackamas (21-8), Linn Benton (15-14) and Southwestern Oregon (18-11) are the other South teams in the tourney.
