WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team stayed undefeated on the 2021 spring season with an 86-62 victory over Lane in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game on Wednesday night in the UCC gym.
The Riverhawks (14-0, 11-0 South) led by 22 at halftime. Coach Daniel Leeworthy once again called the win a total team effort.
Nathan Webb led Umpqua with 19 points, hitting 8 of 12 shots. Marcus Sherwood had 16 points, Isaac Lungren scored 13 and Cody Fredrickson grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists.
UCC shot 50 percent from the field. Zach Brown was the top scorer for the Titans with 16 points.
“The first half we played the best defense we’ve played all season,” Leeworthy said. “Marcus Sherwood dominated the paint on both ends in the first half and that set the tone.”
Umpqua is scheduled to play at Lane (8-4, 5-3) on Saturday.
LANE (62) — Zach Brown 5-10 4-5 16, Elmore 2-14 0-0 4, McGarvey 5-9 3-6 13, McAninch 0-4 0-0 0, Blythe 2-4 0-0 4, Parks 1-7 0-0 2, Tompkins 1-1 0-0 3, Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 1-2 0-0 2, Galbraith 1-3 0-0 3, Wallace 2-2 4-4 10, Lomax 1-7 3-4 5. Totals 21-65 14-19 62.
UMPQUA (84) — Nathan Webb 8-12 1-2 19, Lungren 5-10 0-0 13, Fredrickson 1-6 1-5 3, Harris 5-7 0-0 11, Sherwood 7-13 2-4 16, Bagley 3-5 2-2 8, Wood 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-7 4-4 8, Sofia 1-2 0-0 2, Hiatt 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Mask 0-1 0-0 0, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Jeppson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 10-17 86.
Halftime — UCC 49-27. 3-Point Shots — LCC 6-34 (Elmore 0-7, McGarvey 0-4, McAninch 0-2, Brown 2-4, Blythe 0-2, Parks 0-5, Tompkins 1-1, Cross 0-2, Crawford 0-1, Galbraith 1-2, Wallace 1-2, Lomax 0-2), UCC 6-15 (Lungren 3-5, Webb 2-4, Harris 1-1, Bagley 0-2, Wood 0-1, Hiatt 0-1, Mask 0-1). Total Fouls — LCC 17, UCC 16. Fouled Out — McGarvey. Rebounds — LCC 35 (McGarvey 7), UCC 38 (Fredrickson 10). Assists — LCC 14 (Elmore, Blythe 3), UCC 19 (Fredrickson 7). Turnovers — LCC 13, UCC 9.
