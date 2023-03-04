WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team turned in its highest scoring game of the league season, and it came at the perfect time.
In a must-win situation to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Riverhawks used a 60-point second half to defeat Clark 103-85 in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at the UCC gym.
Umpqua (17-11, 9-7 South) and Mt. Hood (10-16, 9-7) finished in a tie for fourth place in the league standings. The two teams will meet in a play-in game at 4 p.m. Monday in Gresham, with the winner advancing to the NWAC championship tournament next weekend at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington.
Clackamas (21-9, 13-3) won the South championship, with Southwestern Oregon (18-11, 10-6) and Linn-Benton (15-14, 10-6) tied for second.
Umpqua shot a scorching 66% from the field in the second half to put away the Penguins (10-17, 3-13).
Jake Estep scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds for the ‘Hawks, who shot 57% (38-for-67) overall and 52% (14-for-27) from 3-point range.
“We shot really well in the second half and Estep got hot,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “We had a good flow and rhythm to our offense.”
Aaron Dolny — one of four sophomores recognized before the game along with Estep, Jake Sampson and Talon Valdes — had a big offensive game with 22 points, sinking six 3-pointers. Jake Sampson contributed four treys and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
“Aaron carried the ship in the first half and I was proud of him,” Leeworthy said.
Baylor Harrop came off the bench to score 16 points. Valdes only had six points, but was the top rebounder with 10 and made five assists and Richard Peachey added 12 points.
Payton Kaiser scored 19 points and Kaleb Swarthout had 18 for the Penguins.
Umpqua and Mt. Hood split their regular season series, the Riverhawks winning 76-67 in Winchester on Jan. 28 and the Saints prevailing 82-73 Friday in Gresham.
“I think we’ll be motivated and we’re excited about it,” Leeworthy said.
CLARK (85) — Payton Kaiser 6-12 7-9 19, Adamo 5-11 1-2 15, Portis 0-5 0-0 0, Coleman 6-12 1-4 14, Swarthout 6-13 3-3 18, Nickelson 1-2 2-3 4, Munyan 6-11 2-3 15, Igbonagwam 0-0 0-0 0, Beier 0-0 0-0 0, Ohonme 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 16-24 85.
UMPQUA (103) — Jake Estep 10-15 3-5 25, Peachey 5-7 2-3 12, Dolny 7-9 2-2 22, Sampson 5-11 0-0 14, Valdes 2-6 2-2 6, Sewell 2-4 1-2 6, Harrop 6-12 3-3 16, Moir 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-67 13-17 103.
Halftime — UCC 43-37. 3-Point Goals — Clark 9-28 (Adamo 4-10, Portis 0-4, Kaiser 0-1, Coleman 1-4, Swarthout 3-7, Munyan 1-2), UCC 14-27 (Peachey 0-1, Dolny 6-7, Sampson 4-8, Estep 2-6, Valdes 0-1, Sewell 1-3, Harrop 1-1). Total Fouls — Clark 15, UCC 19. Rebounds — Clark 30 (Munyan 8), UCC 40 (Valdes 10). Assists — Clark 6 (Kaiser, Munyan 2), UCC 16 (Valdes 5). Turnovers — Clark 9, UCC 9.
