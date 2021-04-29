COOS BAY — The undefeated Umpqua Community College men's basketball team had a balanced scoring attack in a 93-79 win over Southwestern Oregon on Wednesday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game.
The Riverhawks (10-0) had six players finish in double figures, led by Nathan Webb and Marcus Sherwood with 15 points. Will Harris scored 12, Isaac Lungren and Dante Sofia each contributed 11 points and Hayden Wood chipped in 10.
UCC led 45-33 at halftime. Kareem Rowe and Kase Peterson both scored 18 points for the Lakers (1-6).
A boxscore wasn't available at press time.
"We held the lead the whole way and were able to play all our guys, so I'm pretty proud of our effort and energy," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "Dante Sofia and Hayden Wood had their best games of the year."
The two teams will meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.