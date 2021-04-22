SALEM — Nathan Webb and Will Harris led the way offensively as the Umpqua Community College men's basketball team remained unbeaten on the spring season Wednesday with a 104-86 Northwest Athletic Conference South Region win over Chemeketa.
Webb scored 26 points and Webb added 25. The Riverhawks (8-0) led 51-42 at halftime.
Marcus Sherwood contributed 16 points and Isaac Lungren had 10 for UCC. Chase McClain scored 27 and Kobe Withers had 20 for the Storm (3-2).
A boxscore wasn't available at press time. The two teams will meet again on Saturday in Winchester.
