WINCHESTER — With leading scorer Talon Valdes out for the night with a sprained ankle, it was up to the rest of the Umpqua Community College men's basketball players to pick up the slack.
Mission accomplished.
Six Riverhawks scored in double figures and Umpqua turned in a solid defensive effort in a 80-58 whipping of Lane in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game on Wednesday at the UCC gym.
The Riverhawks (14-6, 6-2 South) remained in a tie with No. 9 Clackamas (14-7, 6-2) for first place in the league standings. The Cougars outscored Mt. Hood 118-104 Wednesday.
Umpqua will host Clackamas at 4 p.m. Saturday to open the second round of league, with sole possession of first on the line.
It took a half for UCC to get going offensively against Lane. The Riverhawks only shot 44% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, but led 31-26.
The second half belonged to the 'Hawks, who outscored the Titans 49-32 and broke the contest open midway through the half. UCC shot 59% (20-for-34) from the field.
"We played really good defense in the first half," said UCC sophomore forward Jake Estep, who scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second half. "We kind of buckled down on defense, and said we're going to put our identity on defense tonight to start it off.
"The defense led to offense. When we do that, we're dangerous. It leads to every aspect of how hard we play and how good we are on offense."
Umpqua got 15 points from Luke Moir, 12 points each from Richard Peachey and Baylor Harrop, and 11 apiece from Aaron Dolny and Jake Sampson.
Peachey grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Estep made three of UCC's six 3-pointers. A basket by Peachey gave the Riverhawks their biggest lead of the game at 78-51 with 4:23 remaining.
"Kind of like the Ducks (football team) a couple of years ago," Estep replied, when asked why UCC has been a second half team. "Chip Kelly was a great second half coach. Coach (Daniel Leeworthy) was able to give us adjustments at halftime, and we buckled down and took it to heart.
"Talon (Valdes) is a big part of our team. He does a lot for us, but we knew he was out and each one of us had to step up and that's what we did tonight, offensively and defensively."
Devean Hinton had 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Titans (8-12, 3-5), who shot 36% (26-for-73) from the field and 15% (2-for-13) from the foul line.
"The first half we had way too many turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds," Leeworthy said. "We played a great second half and shot the lights out. I told the guys that's probably the first time that everyone played their role to perfection in the second half. It was a total team effort."
Leeworthy hopes to get Valdes back for Saturday's game with Clackamas. The Cougars defeated UCC 98-88 on Jan. 4 in Oregon City.
LANE (58) — Devean Hinton 8-11 0-3 16, Blackmore 3-16 1-3 7, Sangermano 2-8 0-2 5, Harbert 4-7 0-0 11, Pluma 3-11 0-2 6, Burdette 1-5 1-3 3, Ledji 0-2 0-0 0, Blodget 2-6 0-0 4, Foreman 2-6 0-0 4, Modi 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-73 2-13 58.
UMPQUA (80) — Jake Estep 7-10 0-0 17, Peachey 6-9 0-0 12, Dolny 5-9 0-0 11, Sampson 3-9 3-3 11, Harrop 4-11 4-4 12, Moir 7-10 1-2 15, Sewell 0-3 2-2 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Dumas 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-1 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 10-12 80.
Halftime — UCC 31-26. 3-Point Goals — LCC 4-25 (Blackmore 0-2, Sangermano 1-5, Harbert 3-6, Pluma 0-5, Burdette 0-1, Ledji 0-2, Blodget 0-1, Foreman 0-3), UCC 6-20 (Peachey 0-1, Dolny 1-4, Sampson 2-6, Harrop 0-3, Estep 3-5). Total Fouls — LCC 11, UCC 9. Rebounds — LCC 34 (Hinton 8), UCC 37 (Peachey 10). Assists — LCC 10 (Hinton, Sangermano 3), UCC 15 (Dolny, Harrop 4). Turnovers — LCC 9, UCC 10.
