WINCHESTER — Nathan Webb scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and the Umpqua Community College men's basketball team defeated Mt. Hood of Gresham 102-85 on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region contest in the UCC gym.
The Riverhawks (13-0 overall) led 50-31 at halftime. Umpqua won its 10th league game without a loss and has clinched at least a tie for the South Region title.
Five other UCC players scored in double figures. Isaac Lungren hit five 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 17 points, Marcus Sherwood scored all 12 of his points in the first half, Tre Johnson and Jared Bagley each contributed 11 points, and Cody Fredrickson added 10.
UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy was able to get all 14 of his players into the contest.
"We played really well," Leeworthy said. "We beat their press, we were attacking the rim and getting really good shots. For the most part, we took care of the basketball and defensively we were pretty good until the last two minutes."
Jahville Collins led the Saints (2-5, 2-5) with 20 points, 16 coming in the second half. Complete statistics weren't available at press time.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Lane at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
