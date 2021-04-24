WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team won its ninth straight game without a loss on Saturday, defeating Chemeketa of Salem 90-77 in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in the UCC gym.
Nathan Webb led the Riverhawks with 25 points. Isaac Lungren had 21 points, Marcus Sherwood scored 14, Will Harris scored 11 and Cody Fredrickson added 10.
“It was a very tough and competitive game,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “We were up 18 in the second half, but Chemeketa came back to get within four.”
A boxscore wasn’t available at press time.
Umpqua is scheduled to play at Southwestern Oregon on Wednesday.
