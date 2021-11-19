WINCHESTER — It wasn't pretty at times, but that's how season openers go.
The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team still played well enough to finish with a 26-point win, handing the Rexburg United a 94-68 loss in the Umpqua Invitational on Thursday night.
Nathan Webb and Jake Sampson led the Riverhawks offensively, scoring 20 and 18 points respectively.
"It was a good first game," Sampson said. "There's a lot of stuff we need to work on, but overall I thought we did pretty good."
Umpqua's opening five baskets were 3-pointers, with Sampson hitting three and Brig Schofield two. The Riverhawks were never seriously threatened after taking an early 22-4 lead.
"We were pretty hyped and excited to have our first game, and it was a fun start," said Sampson, who was 5-for-6 from beyond the arc in the contest. "Our ceiling's really high. Our offense can really go, but on the defensive end we have to keep it going and keep getting stops. I'm not really worried about offense."
UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy used 15 players in the contest, with 13 getting in the scoring column. The Riverhawks shot 51% from the field and 46% from 3-point range, and outrebounded Rexburg 44-28.
"It was a little sluggish, but we got to play everyone and see how they're going to do when the bright lights are on," Leeworthy said. "I think we played well in patches ... obviously the start of the game and start of the second half we played really well offensively.
"Defensively we were down for a few minutes, but we're happy with where we're at. We just have to keep improving."
Freshman guard Talon Valdes was the other Riverhawk in double figures with 14 points. Sophomore guard Kell Schwers contributed five points, and game highs of eight rebounds and four steals in the win.
"Valdes was really good and Sampson shot the ball really well, especially at the start of the game," Leeworthy said.
Rexburg, a club team from BYU-Idaho, shot 43% from the field. Tyler Scoresby led the visitors with 20 points and seven rebounds.
The tournament continues Friday with three games. UCC meets College of the Siskiyous at 4 p.m., Clark takes on Treasure Valley at 6 p.m. and Rexburg meets Yakima Valley at 8 p.m.
REXBURG UNITED (68) — Tyler Scoresby 7-12 0-1 20, Smart 3-4 0-0 6, Fullmer 3-11 5-5 11, Carlson 1-6 2-4 5, Ja. McGowan 4-10 0-3 8, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 5-11 2-3 12, Ju. McGowan 2-5 0-1 4, Workman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 9-17 68.
UMPQUA (94) — Nathan Webb 8-13 2-3 20, Sampson 6-7 1-2 18, Schofield 2-3 0-0 6, Valdes 6-9 2-6 14, Sherwood 2-4 0-0 4, Schwers 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Dolny 2-6 0-1 4, Sofia 2-4 1-2 5, Schwab 2-4 0-0 6, Hynes 1-1 0-0 2, Hathaway 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Suster 0-2 2-2 2, Jeppson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 37-72 8-16 94.
Halftime — UCC 48-34. 3-Point Shots — Rexburg 7-20 (Scoresby 6-8, Smart 0-1 , Fullmer 0-4, Carlson 1-3, Ja. McGowan 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Ju. McGowan 0-1), UCC 12-26 (Sampson 5-6, Webb 2-4, Schofield 2-3, Valdes 0-1, Schwers 1-2, Moore 0-1, Dolny 0-2, Schwab 2-3, Hathaway 0-1, Smith 0-1, Suster 0-1, Jeppson 0-1). Total Fouls — Rexburg 12, UCC 12. Rebounds — Rexburg 28 (Scoresby 7), UCC 44 (Schwers 8). Assists — Rexburg 7 (Fullmer 4), UCC 16 (Schofield 4). Turnovers — Rexburg 11, UCC 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.