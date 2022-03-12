VANCOUVER, Wash. — It wasn't pretty, but the Riverhawks got the win.

The No. 10-ranked Umpqua Community College men's basketball team fended off an upset bid by Clark on Saturday, ending the regular season with a 72-71 victory in a South Region game.

The Riverhawks (22-4, 13-3 South) finished one game behind No. 3 Lane (23-3, 14-2) in the final league standings. Mt. Hood (15-12, 11-5) was third.

Umpqua overcame a poor shooting performance from the field (39%), with four players scoring in double figures.

Nathan Webb finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for the 'Hawks, who have won nine straight. Webb hit four 3-pointers.

Marcus Sherwood had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jake Sampson contributed 17 points and eight boards, and Talon Valdes chipped in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Valdes scored a basket to give UCC the lead for good at 70-68 with 1:43 left in the contest. The freshman guard scored again to make it a four-point game with 51 seconds remaining.

Sean Johnson led Clark (12-16, 5-11) with 25 points. The Penguins got 19 points and 13 rebounds from Liam Lark, and 12 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals from Rodwens Albert.

The Riverhawks held a 19-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Umpqua will find out who its first-round opponent will be in the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament during the NWAC Selection Show Sunday afternoon.

UMPQUA (72) — Nathan Webb 10-22 0-0 24, Dolny 0-5 0-0 0, Sampson 6-15 3-4 17, Valdes 5-14 4-6 14, Sherwood 6-12 5-5 17, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Sofia 0-0 0-0 0, Hynes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 12-15 72.

CLARK (71) — Sean Johnson 10-23 2-2 25, Albert 5-12 0-0 12, Nickelson 1-5 0-0 3, Norris 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 8-13 3-3 19, Cooper 1-2 0-0 2, Portis 2-5 2-2 7, King 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-65 8-9 71.

Halftime — UCC 34-31. 3-Point Goals — UCC 6-24 (Dolny 0-3, Sampson 2-8, Webb 4-10, Valdes 0-2, Moore 0-1), Clark 7-27 (Albert 2-7, Nickelson 1-3, Norris 0-2, Johnson 3-11, Cooper 0-1, Portis 1-2, King 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 10, Clark 13. Rebounds — UCC 39 (Valdes 10), Clark 34 (Clark 13). Assists — UCC 6 (Valdes, Moore 2), Clark 10 (Albert 6). Turnovers — UCC 8, Clark 9.

