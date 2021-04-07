The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks had a little too much firepower for the Linn-Benton Roadrunners on the court Wednesday night.
Umpqua opened up a comfortable lead in the second half before settling for an 83-71 victory in a South Region men’s basketball game held before no fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Riverhawks improved to 4-0 on the season.
“I think we did all right,” Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy surmised. “It was a tough game, Linn-Benton has some good players. Our offense was really good in spurts, and in the second half our defense stepped up and we rebounded better.”
Four recruits from Utah led UCC at the offensive end.
Sophomore guard Isaac Lungren finished with 18 points, converting four 3-pointers. Will Harris had a pair of treys and scored 16 points, Marcus Sherwood contributed 13 of his 15 points in the first half and Jared Bagley scored 14 with a pair of 3s.
The Riverhawks led 44-42 at halftime.
“We dialed in more (defensively) in the second half,” Leeworthy said. “Once we get stops, we’re really good at transition.”
One area Leeworthy wasn’t particularly pleased with was free-throw shooting. The Riverhawks shot 56 percent (14-for-25) from the charity stripe.
George Sadi scored 20 points for the Roadrunners, who were playing their season opener. Tyson Parker had 14 points and Kye Blaser 12.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Albany.
LINN-BENTON (71) — George Sadi 20, Parker 14, Lauby 1, Valdez, Stueve 2, Blaser 12, Harding 3, Foster 6, Workinger 1, Adams, Munsee 3, Mills 9. Totals 25 16-24 71.
UMPQUA (83) — Isaac Lungren 18, Sherwood 15, Harris 16, Bagley 14, Wood, Johnson 6, Sofia, Webb 4, Fredrickson 4, Smith, Mask, Schofield, Jeppson 2. Totals 30 14-25 83.
3-Point Shots — LBCC 5 (Blaser 4, Sadi 1), UCC 9 (Lungren 4, Harris 2, Bagley 2, Webb 1). Total Fouls — LBCC 20, UCC 17.
