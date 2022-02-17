WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks were humbled in their own gym on Wednesday night.
Ninth-ranked Umpqua's South Region men's basketball championship hopes took a big hit with a 90-60 loss to No. 2-ranked Lane, dropping the Riverhawks into a tie with Clackamas for third place.
Lane (16-3, 7-2 South) moved into a tie with No. 8 Mt. Hood (11-9, 7-2) after the Saints lost 95-51 at Clackamas.
The Titans beat Umpqua (15-4, 6-3) in all phases, shooting 56% (34-for-61) from the field, 42% (11-for-26) from 3-point range and holding a 35-20 rebounding advantage.
Lane, completing a series sweep of the 'Hawks, led 45-29 at halftime and hiked its lead to 32 late in the contest.
"Lane had a good game plan and really executed it," UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "Defensively, we just couldn't really do much. They were getting to the basket at will, moving the ball really well and hitting their shots. They were on fire for most of the game.
"I thought we were really prepared for what we were going to face, but it just didn't work out for us tonight."
Lane got 48 points from its bench compared to 10 for UCC. Jay Elmore led the Titans with 17 points, Brad Lackey scored 15, Dominic McGarvey contributed 13 points and eight rebounds, Tyshawn Ford chipped in 12 points and Zach Brown scored 10 in the rout.
"They're tough to guard," UCC post Dante Sofia said. "They have some quick guards and shot over 40% on threes, but we can definitely do a better job. We struggled (shooting) from the field tonight."
The Riverhawks were held 26 points below their season scoring average. Nathan Webb had 14 points and Talon Valdes finished with 14 points and five assists for UCC. Sofia contributed 13 points and eight rebounds, while Jaden Schwab scored eight points.
"Offensively, we weren't getting the shots we wanted," Leeworthy said. "We were either tentative or a little too rushed on our shooting."
Umpqua was without guard Jake Sampson (sprained ankle), who's the Riverhawks' third-leading scorer at 14.3.
The Riverhawks have a big week coming up, starting with Clackamas (13-6, 6-3) in Oregon City Monday. Game time is 4 p.m.
"We're feeling confident," Sofia said. "We have to work hard in practice, go in with fresh minds and bodies and take care of business."
LANE (90) — Jay Elmore 6-11 3-4 17, McGarvey 4-5 4-5 13, Lackey 6-10 0-0 15, Wallace 2-4 0-0 4, Chatman 2-6 0-0 4, Blythe 2-3 0-2 6, Crawford 2-7 1-3 5, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 4-5 3-3 12, Sangermano 2-2 0-0 4, McAninch 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 34-61 11-17 90.
UMPQUA (60) — Nathan Webb 6-14 1-1 14, Talon Valdes 5-12 4-7 14, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, Dolny 1-6 0-0 2, Sofia 5-8 3-4 13, Schwab 3-3 2-2 8, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Suster 0-2 0-1 0, Sherwood 0-2 0-2 0, Jeppson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-55 10-17 60.
Halftime — LCC 45-29. 3-Point Shots — LCC 11-26 (McGarvey 1-2, Lackey 3-7, Wallace 0-2, Chatman 0-2, Blythe 2-2, Elmore 2-5, Ford 1-2, McAninch 0-2, Brown 2-2), UCC 2-7 (Moore 1-1, Dolny 0-3, Webb 1-2, Waldes 0-1). Total Fouls — LCC 17, UCC 16. Technical Fouls — LCC, Crawford. Rebounds — LCC 35 (McGarvey 8), UCC 20 (Sofia 8). Assists — LCC 10 (Lackey, Blythe, Brown 2), UCC 11 (Valdes 5). Turnovers — LCC 9, UCC 4.
