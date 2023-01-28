WINCHESTER — Once again, the Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team trailed at halftime.
But once again, the Riverhawks were able to pick up their game in the second half and find a way to victory.
Umpqua outscored visiting Mt. Hood by 11 in the second half and came away with a 76-67 win in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game on Saturday in the UCC gym.
The win, coupled with Clackamas’ 89-79 loss to Southwestern Oregon, moved the Riverhawks (13-6, 5-2 South) into a tie with the Cougars (13-7, 5-2) for first place in the league standings.
SWOCC (12-8, 4-3) and Linn-Benton (9-11, 4-3) are one game back in third.
“It was a big win,” Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “We were battling neck and neck with them in the second half ... it was definitely a half-court game and could’ve gone either way. I’m happy we made some timely baskets and got some timely stops.”
Sophomore guard Talon Valdes scored a team-high 19 points for UCC, shooting 9-of-14 from the field. He added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Baylor Harrop (17 points), Jake Sampson (13) and Keegan Munson (12) also scored in double figures for the Riverhawks. Munson posted a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking a pair of shots.
Jake Estep contributed eight points and six boards for UCC. Sampson and Harrop combined for 16 points in the second half, with Sampson sinking three of his four 3-pointers.
“Sampson was kind of struggling in the first half, but came back and hit some big threes and it really propelled us,” Leeworthy said. “(Munson’s) second half was really good. He came alive (with 10 points).”
The Riverhawks shot 55% (32-for-58) from the field and held a 37-31 rebounding edge.
Will Wilson led Mt. Hood, scoring 15 of his 24 points in the second half. The Saints converted only 39% (28-for-72) of their field-goal attempts.
The Saints led 35-33 at halftime.
“I didn’t think our first half was terrible, but we didn’t make those big runs we’d like,” Leeworthy said.
The Riverhawks continue their homestand against Lane (8-11, 3-4) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MT. HOOD (67) — Will Wilson 9-18 5-6 24, Sorensen 5-9 0-1 11, Hampton 5-13 0-2 10, Fowler 4-11 0-0 8, Chen 1-7 0-0 3, Vaughn 3-7 2-3 8, Stephens 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 0-2 1-2 1, Barber 1-2 0-0 2, Carson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 8-14 67.
UM PQUA (76) — Talon Valdes 9-14 1-5 19, Peachey 1-6 1-4 3, Sampson 4-8 1-4 13, Harrop 8-10 0-0 17, Munson 6-11 0-0 12, Sewell 0-0 0-0 0, Estep 2-5 4-4 8, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Moir 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-58 7-17 76.
Halftime — Mt. Hood 35-33. 3-Point Goals — M.H. 3-20 (Wilson 1-4, Sorensen 1-3, Hampton 0-2, Fowler 0-2, Chen 1-6, Vaughn 0-2, Robinson 0-1), UCC 5-13 (Peachey 0-1, Sampson 4-8, Harrop 1-1, Munson 0-1, Estep 0-2). Total Fouls — M.H. 13, UCC 16. Fouled Out — Wilson. Rebounds — M.H. 31 (Fowler 10), UCC 37 (Munson 10). Assists — M.H. 2 (Hampton), UCC 14 (Peachey 7). Turnovers — M.H. 10, UCC 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.