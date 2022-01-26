WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks had a week to think about their 71-54 loss at No. 5 Lane before hosting Southwestern Oregon on Wednesday night.
No. 4 Umpqua bounced back from that disappointment, handing the Lakers of Coos Bay a 73-59 loss in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region men's basketball game.
There are no unbeaten South teams in league after Wednesday's contests. The Lakers (10-7, 3-1) dropped into a first-place tie with Mt. Hood (7-8, 3-1). Umpqua (11-2, 2-1) is tied with Lane (11-2, 2-1) and Clark (9-6, 2-1) for third.
"Coming into this game (tonight), we had vengeance," said UCC guard Aaron Dolny, who contributed 13 points with three 3-pointers in the win. "We really wanted to come out and prove to the NWAC we still are the team to beat.
"Anytime you keep a team under 60 you're going to win games, especially with our offensive arsenal. We've got plenty of guys who can score. As long as we're playing our brand of basketball, we're going to win games."
SWOCC was held to a season-low point total, shooting 33% from the field and 21% from 3-point range. The Lakers averaged 92.6 points in their first three league games.
"I think we were really active and did what we needed to do," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "Rebounding the ball as well as our closeouts because they have a lot of shooters. We could improve on the 50/50 balls and toughness plays, but for the most part we were active and that made up for the defensive weaknesses."
Nathan Webb and Talon Valdes, Umpqua's top two scorers, had quiet first halves but got it going over the final 20 minutes.
Webb scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half and Valdes had 11 of his 13 in the last half. Webb was also the Riverhawks' top rebounder with nine.
Jake Sampson also finished with in double figures with 11 points.
"Talon was having a shocker in the first half, but really stepped it up in the second half," Leeworthy said. "He was in attack mode. He made some big-time shots as well as Nate and Aaron (Dolny)."
The Riverhawks are without starting post Marcus Sherwood, who sustained a broken wrist in practice and is sidelined indefinitely. Kane Hynes, Dante Sofia and Collin Jeppson all contributed in his absence.
"They did really good," Leeworthy said. "Collin hasn't played much this year, but he came in and gave us good minutes. Dante really played active defense and rebounded the ball well, and Kane didn't play too many minutes but he's always really good defensively."
"We knew those guys would have to be physical, and they all stepped up to the plate when they needed to," Dolny said.
The Riverhawks shot 52% from the field and outrebounded the Lakers 39-34.
Kareem Rowe led SWOCC with 15 points.
Umpqua will travel to Gresham Saturday for a league game with Mt. Hood. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON (59) — Kareem Rowe 6-13 1-1 15, Powell 2-6 0-0 5, Dayley 3-8 2-2 8, Nixon 0-6 0-1 0, Peterson 1-7 1-4 3, Thomas 4-8 0-0 8, Baker 1-4 1-2 3, Chambers 1-2 0-0 2, Schulkins 1-6 0-0 3, Voorhees 1-4 0-0 2, Conway 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 3-4 0-0 8, Bingham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 7-12 59.
UMPQUA (73) — Nathan Webb 9-17 1-2 22, Dolny 4-7 2-3 13, Sampson 4-6 3-4 11, Hynes 0-0 0-0 0, Valdes 6-14 1-2 13, Schwers 3-5 0-0 6, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Sofia 2-4 0-0 4, Schwab 0-0 0-0 0, Schofield 0-1 0-0 0, Suster 0-1 0-0 0, Jeppson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-58 7-11 73.
Halftime — UCC 35-27. 3-Point Shots — SWOCC 6-29 (Powell 1-2, Dayley 0-3, Rowe 2-4, Nixon 0-6, Peterson 0-1, Baker 0-1, Schulkins 1-5, Voorhees 0-3, Conway 0-1, Williams 2-2, Bingham 0-1), UCC 6-12 (Dolny 3-4, Sampson 0-1, Webb 3-5, Schwers 0-1, Schofield 0-1. Total Fouls — SWOCC 12, UCC 14. Rebounds — SWOCC 34 (Dayley, Peterson 6), UCC 39 (Webb 9). Assists — SWOCC 6 (Powell, Williams 2), UCC 13 (Webb, Schwers 3). Turnovers — SWOCC 7, UCC 11.
