GRESHAM — The Riverhawks are in.
Umpqua Community College’s men’s basketball team earned the South Region’s fourth and final berth for the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament with an 85-79 victory over Mt. Hood in a play-in game on Monday.
Jake Estep came off the bench and scored a game-high 25 points for the Riverhawks (18-11 overall), including five 3-pointers. Estep gave UCC the lead for good at 79-78 with a 3-pointer with 1:00 remaining in the contest.
Baylor Harrop contributed a conventional three-point play, Estep made a free throw and Jake Sampson added a pair of foul shots to ice the win for Umpqua, which trailed by as many as nine in the first half and was down 37-32 at the break.
“We’re happy with the result. We showed some grit and toughness down the stretch and hit some big shots,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “We got some timely stops and were able to be tough on rebounds.”
Three other Riverhawks scored in double figures. Harrop finished with 18 points and eight assists, Sampson had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals with four 3-pointers, and Richard Peachey chipped in 13 points.
Starting point guard Talon Valdes only played four minutes due to a sprained ankle. Umpqua had another good shooting night, faring 53% (30-for-57) from the field, 52% (12-for-23) from 3-point range and 77% (13-for-17) from the charity stripe.
Will Wilson poured in 30 points with four treys and eight rebounds for the Saints (10-17). Wayne Hampton had 16 points and six assists.
Umpqua will face No. 7-ranked Lower Columbia (23-5) at 8 p.m. Friday in the Sweet 16 round of the NWAC tourney. The Red Devils won the North Region title.
UMPQUA (85) — Jake Estep 8-13 4-6 25, Peachey 6-10 0-0 13, Sampson 4-10 2-2 14, Harrop 6-10 6-8 18, Moir 2-5 0-0 4, Valdes 0-0 0-0 0, Sewell 2-5 1-1 5, Dolny 2-4 0-0 6, Dumas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 13-17 85.
MT. HOOD (79) — Will Wilson 11-21 4-12 30, Sorensen 1-3 1-2 4, Vaughn 3-9 6-8 12, Hampton 6-13 1-2 16, Fowler 4-6 0-0 10, Robinson 1-3 2-2 4, Barber 1-1 0-0 3, Chen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 14-19 79.
Halftime — M.H. 32-27. 3-Point Goals — UCC 12-23 (Peachey 1-3, Sampson 4-7, Harrop 0-1, Sewell 0-1, Dolny 2-4, Estep 5-7), M.H. 11-28 (Wilson 4-12, Sorensen 1-3, Vaughn 0-2, Hampton 3-6, Fowler 2-2, Robinson 0-1, Barber 1-1, Chen 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 17, M.H. 20. Fouled Out — Robinson. Rebounds — UCC 26 (Estep, Sampson 5), M.H. 37 (Wilson 8). Assists — UCC 15 (Harrop 8), M.H. 14 (Hampton 6). Turnovers — UCC 14, M.H. 18.
(0) comments
