The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team picked up a hard-earned win on Wednesday night in Winchester.
Sophomore point guard Talon Valdes scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the second half as the Riverhawks rallied to an 82-76 victory over Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at the UCC gym.
The Riverhawks (11-5, 3-1 South), who trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, outscored the Lakers (11-7, 3-2) 38-31 in the second half. The loss knocked SWOCC out of a share of first place in the league standings.
"We played tough down the stretch and it was really a team effort," UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "The defense spurred us on ... we got some timely stops, but also executed in the half court."
Valdes also made six assists and three steals in the contest.
Baylor Harrop (14 points), Jake Sampson (12) and Jake Estep (11) also finished in double figures for the Riverhawks. Sampson and Harrop each had 10 points in the second half.
Aaron Dolny came off the bench for eight points, including two 3-pointers.
A pair of free throws by Harrop gave UCC the lead for good at 62-61 with 7:56 left in the contest.
Onwaga Thomas led Southwestern Oregon with 21 points, 13 coming in the second half. He was 7-of-10 from the foul line and grabbed nine rebounds. O'shen Cazimero had 11 of his 13 points over the last 20 minutes.
"(SWOCC) is a pretty tough team," Leeworthy said. "They've got shooters everywhere, and a good guy (Thomas) in the middle."
Umpqua heads to Vancover, Washington, Saturday to meet Clark.
