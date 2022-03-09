WINCHESTER — The last-place Linn-Benton Roadrunners gave the second-place Umpqua Riverhawks all they could handle on Wednesday night.
The No. 10-ranked Riverhawks overcame a slow start, used a big run in the second half and held on for an 86-83 victory in Umpqua's final home game of the season.
Umpqua (21-4, 12-3 South Region) remained one game behind No. 3 Lane (22-3, 13-2) in the league race heading into its regular season finale at seventh-place Clark (12-15, 5-10) Saturday.
Freshman forward Nathan Webb carried the Riverhawks offensively, finishing with 34 points and seven rebounds. Webb shot 13-for-17 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers.
Freshman guard Talon Valdes had 17 points, nine assists and six boards, and freshman wing Jake Sampson added 13 points with three treys for UCC. Marcus Sherwood scored all nine of his points in the first half and fouled out in the second half.
The Riverhawks finished 14-1 at home this season.
"They (Roadrunners) played really well and we had to dig deep for the win. I think our defense wasn't up to our standard tonight, but I'm happy we got the win," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "Nate was fantastic. He couldn't have done more at the offensive end."
Both teams shot well from the field, Umpqua faring 56% (34-for-61) and Linn-Benton finishing at 50% (32-for-64).
But the free-throw line wasn't kind for either club. LBCC struggled at 50% (10-for-20), while UCC was worse at 47% (9-for-19).
The Riverhawks led 45-41 at halftime and led by as many as 12 in the second half before Linn-Benton rallied.
"They came out and just shot the three ball (in the first half)," Webb said. "We came out a little flat-footed ... we thought we just had to show up to win and obviously you can't do that. They gave us their best shot and were awfully close.
"Our offense is pretty solid. Our executing on offense was what got us the W. The defense has a long way to go ... if we play defense like that, we're going to be in trouble going forward."
The Riverhawks trailed 56-51 before going on a 17-2 run during a five-minute span in the second half to pull ahead 68-58. Sampson scored eight points with two 3-pointers, Webb scored five points and Dante Sofia threw down a dunk off a steal during the spurt.
"We had great transition, moving the ball up the floor and getting wide open looks," Webb said. "That was probably our best stretch of defense."
"That's been one of our problems all year long, is letting teams maximize their runs and not getting a stop," Linn-Benton interim head coach Everett Hartman said. "We'd seen it before, but I was really proud we battled back and got ourselves back in position."
Ayden Foster scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half for the Roadrunners (4-19, 2-14), who were playing their final game of the season. Fred Harding IV had 18 points and eight rebounds.
"We had everything to gain and nothing to lose," Hartman said. "We told them let's play hard and try to share the ball, and give it our best effort and see where it all ends up.
"I couldn't be happier. That's a solid UCC program and Daniel does a great job with his guys. This is always a real tough place to play, but I thought our kids gave us a good effort. The second group that came in the first half gave us a spark."
LINN-BENTON (83) — Ayden Foster 9-12 3-4 23, Parker 2-8 0-1 4, Hopson Jr. 4-8 0-0 11, Harding IV 8-11 2-9 18, Blaser 3-10 5-6 12, Weisweaver 2-3 0-0 5, Stueve 0-0 0-0 0, Workinger 0-1 0-0 0, Torell 1-5 0-0 2, Bowman 2-4 0-0 6, Mills 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-64 10-20 83.
UMPQUA (86) — Nathan Webb 13-17 3-4 34, Dolny 0-2 0-0 0, Sampson 5-7 0-0 13, Valdes 8-18 1-5 17, Sherwood 3-9 3-3 9, Moore 2-3 0-1 5, Sofia 2-4 1-4 5, Schwab 1-1 1-2 3, Jeppson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 9-19 86.
Halftime — UCC 45-41. 3-Point Goals — LBCC 9-23 (Parker 0-3, Hopson Jr. 3-5, Foster 2-3, Blaser 1-4, Weisweaver 1-1, Torell 0-3, Bowman 2-3, Mills 0-1), UCC 9-17 (Sampson 3-4, Webb 5-8, Valdes 0-2, Moore 1-2, Sofia 0-1). Total Fouls — LBCC 20, UCC 15. Fouled Out — Sherwood. Rebounds — LBCC 30 (Harding IV 8), UCC 33 (Webb 7). Assists — LBCC 6 (Hopson Jr. 2), UCC 12 (Valdes 9). Turnovers — LBCC 8, UCC 8.
