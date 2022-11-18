WINCHESTER — For a season opener, it was far from perfect for the Umpqua Community College men's basketball team.
But it was a win and the seventh-ranked Riverhawks showed glimpses of their potential of being a contender in the Northwest Athletic Conference this year.
Sophomore guard Talon Valdes scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the second half and sophomore forward Jake Estep came off the bench for 13 of his 19 points in the first half as UCC handed Pierce College an 86-77 loss in the Umpqua Invitational on Friday.
The Riverhawks shot 55.2% (32-for-58) from the field, including 60.7% (17-for-28) in the final 20 minutes.
"I thought we were really tough," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "We knew they were going to make a run in the second half, and we really stepped up our game. We played tough down the stretch and made timely baskets ... the team really pulled together mentally and physically."
Estep, a newcomer to the UCC program after playing at Western Oregon University and Corban University, sparked the Riverhawks to a 37-30 halftime lead. He made five of six shots, including a pair of 3-pointers.
"Credit to Pierce. They're a tough team, but everybody stepped up in their own ways that we needed them to," Estep said. "It's really good when we're together.
"I'm there to give energy and knock down shots that my teammates give me. I've been in different programs, so I know what it takes to be out there."
Valdes got going offensively in the second half, scoring five consecutive points to put the Riverhawks up 77-64 with 1:46 remaining. He finished 9 of 14 from the field and added five assists and two steals.
"(Talon) is definitely a scorer, but he gets assists, too," Leeworthy said. "Defenses have to be ready to play against him. Jake (Estep) played really well and we got contributions from everyone who played."
Keegan Munson contributed six points and two blocked shots and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for the Riverhawks. Jake Sampson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, while Richard Peachey had 13 points and five boards.
Michael Ajayi posted a double-double for Pierce with 30 points and 10 rebounds, and made four steals and two blocks. He was 10-for-14 from the free-throw line.
"It was a physical game and No. 1 (Ajayi) was a load down there," Leeworthy said. "Even with really strong help defense, he was able to finish over and around us."
Umpqua is scheduled to meet Fraser Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday.
PIERCE (77) — Michael Ajayi 10-21 10-14 30, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Smalls 4-6 0-0 8, Hilliard 5-8 0-0 12, Steimle 2-5 2-3 7, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Lavizzo 3-5 0-2 7, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Osborn 3-3 0-0 8, Allen 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 29-59 13-21 77.
UMPQUA (86) — Talon Valdes 9-14 4-7 22, Peachey 5-9 1-1 13, Sampson 4-11 2-2 14, Harrop 3-7 0-0 6, Munson 2-2 2-2 6, Sewell 1-1 0-0 2, Dolny 0-1 0-0 0, Estep 6-9 5-7 19, Moir 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 32-58 14-19 86.
Halftime — UCC 37-30. 3-Point Goals — Pierce 6-16 (Ajayi 0-5, Hilliard 2-3, Steimle 1-1, Green 0-3, Lavizzo 1-1, Franklin 0-1, Osborn 2-2), UCC 8-16 (Peachey 2-4, Sampson 4-9, Harrop 0-1, Estep 2-2). Total Fouls — Pierce 18, UCC 14. Fouled Out — Brooks. Technical Fouls — Pierce 1, UCC 4. Rebounds — Pierce 28 (Ajayi 10), UCC 27 (Munson 9). Assists — Pierce 8 (Lavizzo 4), UCC 12 (Valdes 5). Turnovers — Pierce 16, UCC 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.