ALBANY — The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team overcame a poor shooting performance with a solid defensive effort and handed Linn-Benton a 69-55 loss on Saturday in a South Region game at LBCC.
The Riverhawks (5-0) had a balanced offensive attack, led by Jared Bagley and Nathan Webb with 15 points apiece. Will Harris had 13 points, while Cody Fredrickson added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Umpqua shot 41% from the field, 24% from 3-point range and 60% from the free-throw line. Fred Harding IV was the leading scorer for the Roadrunners (0-2) with 12 points.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to play at Clackamas on Wednesday.
UMPQUA (69) — Jared Bagley 7-12 0-1 15, Nathan Webb 6-11 0-0 15, Fredrickson 3-10 4-6 10, Harris 4-12 3-4 13, Sherwood 2-4 0-1 4, Wood 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-3 3-6 3, Sofia 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Mask 1-2 2-2 4, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0. Jeppson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 12-20 69.
LINN-BENTON (55) — Fred Harding IV 6-12 0-0 12, Parker 0-5 0-0 0, Sadi 2-9 0-0 5, Blaser 3-10 0-0 8, Foster 0-0 3-4 3, Lauby 1-1 0-0 2, Valdez 1-1 0-0 3, Stueve 0-0 1-2 1, Workinger 4-4 0-0 8, Adams 1-2 0-0 3, Munsee 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 23-53 4-6 55.
Halftime — UCC 25-19. 3-Point Shots — UCC 7-29 (Bagley 1-4, Webb 3-6, Fredrickson 0-2, Harris 2-8, Sherwood 0-1, Wood 1-4, Johnson 0-2, Smith 0-1, Mask 0-1), LBCC 5-19 (Parker 0-3, Sadi 1-5, Blaser 2-6, Valdez 1-1, Adams 1-1, Mills 0-3). Total Fouls — UCC 13, LBCC 18. Rebounds — UCC 33 (Fredrickson 6), LBCC 34 (Foster 7). Assists — UCC 9 (Fredrickson 6), LBCC 7 (Sadi, Blaser, Foster 2). Turnovers — UCC 7, LBCC 12.
