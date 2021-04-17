OREGON CITY — The Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team completed a season sweep of Clackamas on Saturday with a 73-66 South Region victory in the Cougars’ gym.
The Riverhawks (7-0) annihilated Clackamas 89-44 Wednesday in Winchester.
Nathan Webb scored 19 points, Will Harris had 15 and Cody Fredrickson 13 for the ’Hawks. UCC is scheduled to play at Chemeketa on Wednesday.
