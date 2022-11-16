WINCHESTER — Daniel Leeworthy is anxious to see what his Umpqua Community College men's basketball team can accomplish during the 2022-23 season.
The Riverhawks open their season at 4 p.m. on Friday, hosting Pierce College in the Umpqua Invitational.
The tournament runs through the weekend. Umpqua is scheduled to play Fraser Valley (Canada) at 6 p.m. Saturday and faces the Simpson University junior varsity at 3 p.m. Sunday.
UCC lost some key players from last year's team that finished 22-5 overall and fell n the Sweet 16 round of the Northwest Athletic Conference championship tournament. One of them was forward Nathan Webb, who was selected the South Region MVP and was the Riverhawks' leading scorer and rebounder, and is now playing at BYU.
The Riverhawks have three returning players, including full-time starters in sophomore guards Talon Valdes and Jake Sampson. Sophomore guard Aaron Dolny made 12 starts last season.
"We're really excited about our team. I think we have a well-balanced team," said Leeworthy, who's in his 10th season as head coach. "We don't have a ton of big guys, but the ones we have will do a good job. We have scorers and guys who can defend, and I think we'll be really good again."
The 6-foot Valdes (Draper, Utah) was a second-team All-South Region selection last year, averaging 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He led the club in minutes played.
"I think we have a special group this year," Valdes said. "We're a really young team, but we're starting to come together and I expect we're going to have a pretty good season. (The post players) will be just as good as the bigs we had last year."
The 6-3 Sampson (Kaysville, Utah) was the top 3-point shooter in the NWAC last year, finishing 52% from beyond the arc. He averaged 14.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.
The 6-4 Dolny (Wyndham, Australia) averaged 5.7 points as a freshman.
"Jake and Talon have provided leadership along with Aaron," Leeworthy said. "I expect big things from them."
The other sophomore on the roster is 6-6 forward Jake Estep (Beaverton), a transfer who previously played at Western Oregon and Corban University.
The remaining forwards are freshmen: 6-7 Richard Peachey (Townsville, Australia), 6-8 Cash Corder (Seaside), 6-6 Tayan Thompson (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), 6-6 Luke Moir (West Jordan, Utah), 6-6 Dominick Butler (Umpqua Valley Christian of Dixonville) and 6-8 Keegan Munson (St. George, Utah).
Coby Jimenez (Thornton, Colorado) is listed as a 6-5 freshman guard/forward. The remainder of the roster includes 5-10 Leo Sewell (Ida B. Wells of Portland), 6-4 Baylor Harrop (Ogden, Utah), 6-0 Tommie Olubisi (London, England), 6-2 Zach Wilson (Victorville, California) and 6-0 Dawson Dumas (Elko, Nevada).
"We'll be a deep team," Leeworthy said. "We'll work some different combinations and plan on mixing up our defenses a lot."
Rebounding is a concern to the coach.
The Riverhawks won't begin their South Region schedule until Jan. 4, when they travel to Oregon City to meet Clackamas. Umpqua finished second in the league last year, one game behind Lane.
UCC was ranked No. 7 and Clackamas No. 8 in the NWAC preseason coaches poll.
"I expect the South to be tough as always," Leeworthy said. "I think Clackamas and us are the best teams right now, and a bunch of other teams are in transition."
Winning the South and making a deep run in the NWAC tournament are among the goals for Umpqua.
"All of us returners have that (loss to Bellevue in the first round of the NWACs) fresh in our minds," Valdes said. "We can't let that happen this year."
