WINCHESTER — Like every community college basketball coach, Daniel Leeworthy is waiting for his players to have the opportunity to compete on the court again.
It’s no secret the coronavirus pandemic has made it an extremely difficult year for the athletes and coaches.
The Riverhawks were scheduled to open their abbreviated 2021 spring men’s basketball season on Saturday against Southwestern Oregon at home, but that game was canceled. The governor’s office hasn’t granted final approval on the exemption and isn’t expected to announce a decision until next week.
So Umpqua will have to wait at least a few more days for its opener. If the schedule doesn’t change and everyone stays healthy, Linn-Benton will visit Wednesday night.
“There’s going to be good news around the corner, but our guys have been through so much,” said Leeworthy, in his eighth season as head coach. “I’m happy we’ll be able to play games, the guys really deserve it. They’ve been working hard since September and we’re ready to play.”
The Riverhawks have been cleared for full contact in practice, so you can bet they’ll be getting some physical workouts in before the first game.
“Even with contact, we’re still trying to figure it out,” Leeworthy said. “We’ll be a few games in before we figure out who meshes the best together, who plays the best together. We still have a few injuries, so we’re hoping to have good health.”
UCC features plenty of height and length on its 14-player roster.
The Riverhawks have two returning starters in Isaac Lungren, a 6-5 sophomore wing, and Cody Fredrickson, a 6-3 sophomore guard.
Lungren averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season, while Fredrickson averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists.
“They were really good for us last year, provided really good consistency,” Leeworthy said. “Both have really improved and stepped up their leadership as well, and should have really big seasons.”
Umpqua has four players who can bring an inside presence. They are Collin Jeppson, a 6-10 freshman from Layton, Utah; Dante Sofia, a 6-9 freshman out of Liverpool, England; Marcus Sherwood, a 6-7 freshman from Herriman, Utah; and Nathan Webb, a 6-6 freshman from Rexburg, Idaho.
“Nathan Webb can really shoot the ball,” Leeworthy said. “He fills the role Kolten Mortensen had last year.”
The rest of the squad is comprised of Jared Bagley, a 6-1 freshman guard from Logan, Utah; Hayden Wood, a 6-0 sophomore out of Rexburg; Trey Johnson, a 6-5 forward from Idaho Falls, Idaho; Braxton Hiatt, a 6-4 freshman wing out of Evanston, Wyoming; Ean Smith, a 5-11 freshman forward from Coquille; Will Harris, a 6-2 freshman guard out of Heber, Utah; Triston Mask, a 5-9 freshman from Oakland; and Brig Schofield, a 6-0 freshman guard from Brookings.
“We’ve got every position manned,” Leeworthy said. “We have a good mix of guys who complement each other and like being around each other.”
