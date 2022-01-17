WINCHESTER — Umpqua blew a 15-point lead in the second half as visiting Clackamas used a 28-9 run to take a four-point lead with 5:27 remaining on the clock.
The Cougars pushed their lead to five with 2:04 left, but the Riverhawks buckled down when they had to.
Fourth-ranked Umpqua scored the final six points, capped off by Talon Valdes' basket inside with 11.8 seconds to go, and escaped with a 90-89 victory over No. 9 Clackamas on Monday in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region men's basketball opener for both teams.
Clackamas guard Michael Bashaw was fouled by UCC post Marcus Sherwood on a drive to the basket with 1.7 seconds left. But Bashaw missed both free throws.
"I thought it was a terrific game — a great game between two really good teams," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "Both teams fought really hard. We got the lead early, then went away from what was successful for us."
"That was a great team win," said UCC forward Nathan Webb, who finished with a season-high 35 points. "We wanted to start (league) off on the right foot and getting the first win is huge. We got down (in the second half), but were able to rally together and it feels great to come out with a win."
Webb went 12 of 16 from the field with two 3-pointers and converted 9 of 11 free throws in 37 minutes. He also grabbed six rebounds.
Valdes scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half, including eight over the last five minutes. He added six rebounds and four assists.
Sherwood contributed a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards, and Jake Sampson chipped in 13 points with three treys for UCC (9-1, 1-0 South).
"I think we got too comfortable with our lead (in the second half) and slacked off a little bit," Valdes said. "But we ended up coming back in the end."
Valdes, who hit a pair of foul shots with 1:18 remaining to make it a one-possession game at 89-86, drove right down the middle of the lane on his game-winning basket.
"The play just broke down and I saw an open lane," Valdes said. "I'm just quicker than a lot of people, so I usually get a good first step on them. I saw a lot of hands in my face, but I thought I had a good enough shot to put it up."
"That was amazing," Webb said. "He rose up and nailed it. It was beautiful."
The Riverhawks shot 57% (34-for-60) from the field for the game, 63% in the first half.
David Gonzales scored 17 points for Clackamas (7-4, 0-1), 10 coming in the first half. Braden Hudgins added 15 points, wile Ethan Abrahamson scored 12 of his 14 in the second half. Wade Autenreith had 10 of his 12 points in the second half.
Umpqua heads to Eugene Wednesday to meet No. 5 Lane (9-2, 0-1). Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
In other South openers Monday: Portland defeated Lane 83-74, Mt. Hood whipped Linn-Benton 94-74 and Southwestern Oregon downed Chemeketa 106-94.
CLACKAMAS (89) — David Gonzales 6-16 3-4 17, Bashaw 2-9 0-2 6, Van Komen 2-4 0-0 4, Gilliam 3-6 5-7 11, Autenreith 6-12 0-0 12, Best 1-2 0-0 2, Abrahamson 5-8 2-2 14, Doman 4-6 0-1 8, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Hudgins 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 35-73 10-16 89.
UMPQUA (90) — Nathan Webb 12-16 9-11 35, Sampson 4-8 2-2 13, Hynes 0-1 0-0 0, Valdes 9-16 3-4 21, Sherwood 4-8 2-2 10, Schwers 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 2-4 0-0 5, Dolny 3-6 0-1 6, Sofia 0-0 0-4 0, Schwab 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 16-24 90.
Halftime — UCC 52-42. 3-Point Shots — CCC 9-26 (Gonzales 2-8, Bashaw 2-7, Van Komen 0-2, Best 0-1, Abrahamson 2-5, Hudgins 3-3), UCC 6-14 (Sampson 3-6, Webb 2-3, Valdes 0-1, Sherwood 0-1, Moore 1-1, Dolny 0-2). Total Fouls — CCC 22, UCC 18. Rebounds — CCC 30 (Gilliam 7), UCC 32 (Sherwood 12). Assists — CCC 5, UCC 11 (Valdes 4). Turnovers — CCC 5, UCC 10.
