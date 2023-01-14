Umpqua Community College point guard Talon Valdes (25) goes up for a shot inside between a pair of Portland defenders during first half play at UCC on Saturday. Valdes scored a game-high 22 points in the Riverhawks’ 89-77 win.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Community College guard Aaron Dolny drives against Portland’s Steven Long for a shot during the first half at UCC on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN News-Review photos
Umpqua Community College forward Jake Estep shoots over Portland’s Josh Lincoln during first half play at UCC on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Community College’s Luke Moir shoots inside between a pair of Portland defenders during first half play at UCC on Saturday.
WINCHESTER — Talon Valdes and Richard Peachey turned in big offensive games as the Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team defeated Portland 89-77 on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Community College South Region game at the UCC gym.
Valdes, a sophomore point guard, finished with game highs of 22 points and eight assists and also led the Riverhawks (10-5, 2-1 South) with seven rebounds. He shot 9-for-12 from the field and 3-for-5 from the foul line with one 3-point field goal.
Peachey, a freshman forward, had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
Umpqua shot well, faring 52% (31-for-60) from the field and 91% (19-for-21) from the free throw line. The Riverhawks outrebounded the Panthers 29-27 and only committed nine turnovers.
UCC led 49-40 at halftime, sinking seven of its eight 3-pointers. Valdes and Peachey combined for 22 points.
“It was a good win,” Riverhawks coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “Any South Region game is tough, but we battled hard and kept making baskets which really helped us. I thought we didn’t start the game with very good energy, but our ball movement improved in the second half and we were unselfish for the most part.”
Leeworthy was pleased to see Peachey step up in the victory.
“He’s starting to get his rhythm back after dealing with a sprained ankle,” the coach said. “He had a big game tonight. Talon was good all night, and I thought the guys off the bench gave us good minutes.”
Baylor Harrop chipped in 15 points for UCC, converting all eight of his free throw attempts. Jake Estep added 11 points and four steals.
The Panthers (6-9, 2-2) also shot 52% (31-for-60) from the field, but only 27% (4-for-15) from 3-point range and 58% (11-for-19) from the charity stripe.
Josiah Sewell and Josh Lincoln both scored 17 points for Portland, with Sewell making four treys.
Umpqua will host Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
PORTLAND (77) — Josiah Sewell 6-12 1-3 17, Josh Lincoln 6-9 5-7 17, Long 2-7 1-4 5, Galliardi 3-5 1-1 7, Apo 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 4-6 2-2 10, Claxton 5-5 0-1 10, Rose 5-14 1-1 11, Dorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 11-19 77.
