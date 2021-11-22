WINCHESTER — Freshman guard Talon Valdes scored a college career-high 27 points and the Umpqua Community College men's basketball team completed a 4-0 weekend with an 88-83 victory over Yakima Valley on Sunday on the final day of the Umpqua Invitational.
Valdes shot 10 of 11 from the field with two 3-pointers and was 5-for-8 from the charity stripe. He added five assists and two steals in 37 minutes.
Jake Sampson had 20 points for the Riverhawks, who led 45-40 at halftime. Sampson hit all six of his 3-point attempts. Nathan Webb contributed 12 points and six rebounds before leaving the contest in the second half with a dislocated finger, and Marcus Sherwood chipped in 11 points and five assists.
UCC shot 56% from the field, 53% from 3-point range and 67% from the free-throw line.
"Yakima Valley is a very talented team with a lot of length and size," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "Talon really stepped up (offensively), Jake was really good and we got some stops when we needed to. I'm happy with where we're at."
Quentin Raynor led the Yaks (2-1) with 23 points, including six 3-pointers. Conner Turner, a 7-foot-2 center, had 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to host the Corban University JV team at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
