OREGON CITY — Umpqua Community College's track and field athletes fared well in the Cougar Open hosted by Clackamas on May 1.
Freshman Samantha Eichman, a Roseburg High School graduate, won the 1,500 meters (5:06.3) and 800 (2:33.06) in the women's meet. Freshman Kaylee Hendron, a former Glide standout, won the shot put (33-5 1/4) and discus (133-3).
The UCC women also got a win from Kristen Thomas in the 400 (1:04.44). Placing second were Genessa Eldredge in the pole vault (10-6), India Dishman in the discus (114-8) and hammer (125-1), Brooke Edmonson in the javelin (105-10) and Thomas in the 800 (2:39.23).
Umpqua won four events in the men's meet.
Finishing first were Abraham Ater in the 400 (53.68), Konrad Raum in the 5,000 (16:19.58), Carson Burris in the shot put (44-6 1/4) and Jaylen Allen in the triple jump (37-4 1/2).
Taking second were Christopher Penn in the 100 (11.01), Tristan Wood in the 400 (54.57), Burris in the discus (125-8) and hammer (156-1), and Dexter Patching in the 5,000 (16:45.43).
