Five Umpqua Community College track and field athletes won individual titles in the South Region Championships on Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Leonie Samuels (women's shot put), Jadyn Vermillion (triple jump) and Mariah Summers (3,000-meter steeplechase) came away with region crowns for the Umpqua women, who finished second in their meet with 134 points.
Zach Holland (javelin) and Donovon Bruce (400) captured crowns for the UCC men, who finished fourth with 105 points.
Samuels won the shot with a throw of 43-1 3/4. Vermillion, a former Sutherlin High School standout, bounded 35-1/2 in the triple jump. Summers, from Sutherlin, was timed in 13:57.82 in the steeplechase.
Placing second for the Riverhawks were Vermillion in the long jump (16-1 3/4), Pamela Decko in the 5,000 (19:51.44), Danielle Christenson in the javelin (104-2) and the 4x400 relay team of Christenson, Kristen Thomas, Decko and Summers (4:37.58).
Holland, a Glide High School product, and teammate Colby Heron went 1-2 in the javelin, throwing 229-8 and 195-9 respectively. Bruce pulled out a victory in the 400, clocking 49.63.
Others finishing second for UCC were Alex Duguid-Green in the discus (128-0) and shot (39-10 3/4), and Christopher Penn in the 100 (10.88) and 200 (22.48).
The Lane women and men easily won team championships. UCC coach Alan King was pleased with both of his squads' performances in cool, blustery conditions.
"I felt it went well," King said. "The women performed better than anticipated. Jadyn (Vermillion) is probably 85-90% back (physically from injuries) and competed well under the circumstances."
All of the UCC athletes who have qualified will compete in the NWAC Championships on May 23-24 at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
WOMEN
TEAM SCORES — Lane 305, Umpqua 134, Southwestern Oregon 108, Mt. Hood 59, Treasure Valley 25, Clackamas 15, Olympic 8, Everett 5.
Winners, UCC
Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Scout Reagan, Lane, 12.62; 3. Jadyn Vermillion, UCC, 12.91; 4. Skakiya Candelaria, UCC, 13.26. 200 — 1. Scout Reagan, Lane, 26.24; 3. Shakiya Candelaria, UCC, 27.52. 400 — 1. Skotlyn Hill, SWOCC, 1:00.13. 800 — 1. Jazmine Liebl, Lane, 2:29.01; 6. Kristen Thomas, UCC, 2:43.97. 1,500 — 1. Piper Crook, Lane, 5:00.63. 3,000 STEEPLECHASE — 1. Mariah Summers, UCC, 13:57.82. 5,000 — 1. Olivia Flack, Lane, 19:13.47; 2. Pamela Decko, UCC, 19:51.44. 100 HURDLES — 1. Skotlyn Hill, SWOCC, 15.66. 400 HURDLES — 1. Skotlyn Hill, SWOCC, 1:04.86; 4. Gabriela Rudd, UCC, 1:11.78. 4x100 RELAY – 1. Lane (Scout Reagan, Shanti Adams, DeAfrica Kennedy, Briana Turner), 48.90; 3. Umpqua (Dawn Cobb, Genessa Eldredge, Pamela Decko, Jadyn Vermillion), 56.47. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Lane (Shanti Adams, Elizabeth Hernandez, Briana Turner, Alonna Nalls), 4:11.42; 2. Umpqua (Danielle Christenson, Kristen Thomas, Pamela Decko, Mariah Summers), 4:37.58. SHOT PUT — 1. Leonie Samuels, UCC, 43-1 3/4; 6. Alexandra Durfee, UCC, 32-4 3/4). DISCUS — 1. Alyssa McNutt, MH, 125-4; 5. Leonie Samuels, UCC, 109-8. JAVELIN — 1. Anna Green, Lane, 122-8; 2. Danielle Christenson, UCC, 104-2; 5. Aubry Brownson, UCC, 80-8; 6. Alexandra Durfee, UCC, 59-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Elia Sanchez, Lane, 4-10 1/2; 3. Dawn Cobb, UCC, 4-4 3/4. POLE VAULT — 1. Emily Thomason, Lane, 12-0; 3. Gabriela Rudd, UCC, 10-6 1/4; 5. Genessa Eldredge, UCC, 9-1/2. LONG JUMP — 1. Ujunwa Nwokoma, MH, 17-11 1/2; 2. Jadyn Vermillion, UCC, 16-1 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, UCC, 35-1/2.
MEN
TEAM SCORES — Lane 274, Clackamas 141, Southwestern Oregon 122.5, Umpqua 105, Treasure Valley 67, Mt. Hood 34.5, Olympic 4.
Winners, UCC
Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Cameron Andrews, Lane, 10.88; 2. Christopher Penn, UCC, 10.88. 200 — 1. Cameron Andrews, Lane, 21.81; 2. Christopher Penn, UCC, 22.48; 5. Dustin Baze, UCC, 23.51. 400 — 1. Donovon Bruce, UCC, 49.63. 800 — 1. Josiah Lee, Lane, 2:01.36. 1,500 — 1. Wiley Watts, Lane, 4:08.35. 3,000 STEEPLECHASE — 1. Rafael Roldan, Lane, 10:29.16. 5,000 — 1. Joseph Orndorff, Lane, 16:24.05; 5. August McCraw, UCC, 19:45.51. 110 HURDLES – 1. Dylan Murray, Lane, 14.75. 400 HURDLES — 1. Israel Miles, Lane, 56.71. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Lane (Cameron Andrews, Jaylen Russell, Dylan Murray, Cameron Jipp), 41.70; 3. Umpqua (Dustin Baze, Daniel Johnson, Christopher Penn, Giovanni Boyle), 43.77. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Lane (Jaylen Russell, Josiah Lee, Dylan Murray, Dylan Heath), 3:22.68; 6. Umpqua (Giovanni Boyle, Daniel Escamilla Garcia, Daniel Johnson, Attreyu Pinard), 3:52.66. SHOT PUT — 1. Kobe Johnson, Lane, 44-4 3/4; 2. Alex Duguin-Green, UCC, 39-10 3/4. DISCUS — 1. Dillon Potter, Cla, 130-5; 2. Alex Duguin-Green, UCC, 128-0. JAVELIN — 1. Zach Holland, UCC, 229-8; 2. Colby Neron, UCC, 195-9. HIGH JUMP — 1. Larell Covington, Lane, 6-2 3/4. POLE VAULT — 1. Garrett Kersavage, Lane, 14-9 1/2; 5. Ethan Pariani, UCC, 13-7 3/4; 6. Keith Sorenson, UCC, 13-1 3/4. LONG JUMP — 1. Larell Covington, Lane, 22-1 1/2; 4. Lucas Hicks, UCC, 20-5. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Daniel Seguin, Lane, 47-4 1/4; 3. Jaylen Allen, UCC, 42-3 1/4.
