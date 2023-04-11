MONMOUTH — Umpqua Community College's Colby Neron won the javelin and Isaac Stere won the high jump at the John Knight Twilight track and field meet hosted by Western Oregon University on Friday.
Neron finished first in the javelin with a toss of 200 feet, 9 inches. Stere won the high jump at 5-10 3/4.
Other top six finishers for the Riverhawks included James Kelly in the 110-meter hurdles (second, 16.61 seconds) and pole vault (second, 14-5 3/4), Ismayil Abdoulaye in the javelin (second, 187-6), Alex Duguid-Green in the discus (third, 137-6) and hammer (third, 147-11), Isaac Heard in the javelin (third, 170-9), Attreyu Pinard in the 3,000 steeplechase (sixth, 11:03.57) and Conner Deveny in the 5,000 (sixth, 17:18.27).
On the women's side, UCC's Kylie Anderson was fourth in the shot put (37-5) and Taylor Heie tied for fourth in the pole vault (8-6 1/4). Rachel Noyce in the high jump (sixth, 5-3 1/4) and long jump (sixth, 15-1 1/2) and Eve Elmore in the hammer (sixth, 142-11) also finished in the top six.
The UCC men took fourth in the team standings with 58 points. Western Oregon was first with 141.
The UCC women were 10th with 23.5 points. Oregon State was first with 187.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
