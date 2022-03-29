The longest javelin throw in United States junior college history belongs to a 21-year-old Umpqua Community College student.
Zach Holland, a 2019 Glide High School graduate, uncorked a toss of 78.80 meters — 258 feet, 6 inches — at the prestigious Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at the University of Texas in Austin, breaking the national junior college record of 248 feet, 4 inches which was set in 1988 by Tom Pukstys of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
Holland had a series of 240-2, 223-8, 258-6, 238-8, 236-3 and 255-4 at Austin.
Holland finished ninth in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials at Eugene’s Hayward Field with a throw of 65.77 meters. He opened the 2022 outdoor track season with a throw of 243-1 at the Linfield University Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker March 5.
In Austin, Holland held the lead until Curtis Thompson, the top American to qualify for the Olympics in 2021, hurled 80.44 meters (263 feet, 11 inches) on his final throw to take the meet title.
For a two-time small-school state wrestling champion, Holland has found a new home chucking the spear.
“My junior year (in high school), I decided to mess around with the javelin. I had a little extra time after baseball practice,” said Holland, who was also a starting catcher on the Glide High School baseball team.
“I knew he was a baseball player, but when I saw him throw, I knew he had a lot of potential,” said Jim Feeney, the throws coach at Umpqua as well as an assistant coach at Douglas High School. “I thought this kid could be something.
“Most throwers don’t reach their best in the javelin until their late 20s or early 30s.”
Feeney said getting Holland into the Texas Relays was a task even though his thrower had competed for a spot in the Olympics less than eight months ago.
“I had to call everybody short of the governor to get him in that meet, and even then, they wanted to put him in the ‘B’ division,” Feeney said. “Now, he’s the No. 2 thrower in the U.S.
“They wouldn’t let him (compete) unattached because they said he hadn’t thrown far enough,” Feeney said. “To get him into the Texas Relays, he had to enter under the UCC flag, and that was fine with the coach and fine with the school.”
Holland broke the JC javelin record on his third throw, and he noticed a look of moderate concern from Thompson.
“His body language changed a little bit,” Holland said. “It was like, ‘this is not a good way to start my season.’”
Holland, who is the No. 2 javelin thrower in the country as of Monday, has a goal to reach the 80-meter mark this season as he continues to prepare for the 2024 Olympic Trials. At the trials, a throw of 83.50 meters — 273 feet, 11 inches — would mean automatic qualification to the 2024 Paris Games.
Holland will compete at the Hayward Premier at the University of Oregon Saturday along with UCC teammate Colby Neron, then will travel to the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, April 13.
