TUCSON, Ariz. — Umpqua Community College's Zach Holland bettered his national junior college record in the javelin at the Tucson Elite Classic throws meet hosted by the University of Arizona Thursday.

Holland, a former Glide High School standout, threw 262 feet, 5 inches. His previous best was 258-6 set at the Texas Relays in Austin in late March. David Carreon of Fortaleza won the event at 268-1.

Holland currently sits in fourth in the U.S. men's javelin rankings this year.

