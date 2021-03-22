Members of the Umpqua Community College track and field teams competed in meets in Ashland and Coos Bay over the weekend.
Christopher Penn placed second in the men's 200 meters (22.51 seconds) and was fourth in the 100 (11.45) for the Riverhawks in the Southern Oregon University meet at Raider Stadium. Carson Burris was second in the shot put (44-4) and Tyler Lindsey finished third in the 800 (2:18.35).
On the women's side, Samantha Eichman placed third in the 800 (2:27.23).
UCC's Dustin Baze took part in a 10-event decathlon at Southwestern Oregon Community College, placing third with a personal best score of 4,065 points. Gabriela Rudd cleared 9-9 1/4 in the women's pole vault.
