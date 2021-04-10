ASHLAND — Umpqua Community College had four track and field athletes take first-place finishes in a meet hosted by Southern Oregon University on Friday and Saturday at Raider Stadium.
The Riverhawks got wins from Konrad Raum in the 1,500 meters (4:20.66), Christopher Penn in the 100 (10.93), Tristan Wood in the 800 (2:02.98) and Genessa Eldredge in the women's pole vault (10-6).
Placing second were Gabriela Rudd in the women's pole vault (10-6), Raum in the 800 (2:03.59), Samantha Eichman in the women's 800 (2:28.52) and Kaylee Hendron in the women's discus (130-5).
