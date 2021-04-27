COOS BAY — The Umpqua Community College men and women each won four events in Saturday's Steve Prefontaine Masters track and meet hosted by Southwestern Oregon.
Christopher Penn won the 200 meters (24.13) and Abraham Ater won the 400 (53.25) for the Riverhawks. Also taking first were Tristan Wood in the 800 (2:09.76) and Konrad Raum in the 5,000 (16:20.70).
Carson Burris placed second in the shot put (37-1/4) and hammer (150-6).
The UCC women got victories from Shakiyah Candelaria in the 200 (30.35), Samantha Eichman in the 800 (2:35.58), Kaylee Hendron in the discus (124-0) and India Dishman in the hammer (125-8).
Among the second-place finishers were Gabriela Rudd in the 400 (1:08.63), Kristen Thomas in the 800 (2:35.58), Eichman in the 5,000 (23:48.51) and Dishman in the discus (111-8).
