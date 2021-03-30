ASHLAND — Four Umpqua Community College track and field athletes won events in a meet at Southern Oregon University’s Raider Stadium on Thursday and Friday.
Christopher Penn finished first in the men’s 100 meters in 22.10 seconds, a school record according to UCC coaches. Also setting school records and winning events were Genessa Eldredge in the women’s pole vault (10-5 1/2) and Kaylee Hendron in the women’s discus (132-4), while Jaelin Hotz took first in the women’s triple jump (33-1).
Other top three finishers for the Riverhawks were Jaylen Allen in the men’s triple jump (third, 40-3 1/2), Carson Burris in the men’s shot put (third, 43-10) and Gabriela Rudd in the women’s pole vault (8-11 3/4).
UCC is scheduled to compete in the Tioga Twilight meet on Saturday in Coos Bay.
