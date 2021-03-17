COOS BAY — Carson Burris won three throwing events, leading the Umpqua Community College men's track and field team in the Mid-March Meltdown meet with Southwestern Oregon last Saturday.
Burris, a North Douglas High School graduate, finished first in the shot put (42-9 3/4), discus (112-10) and hammer (124-11) during the season opener.
Other winners for the Riverhawks included Christopher Penn in the 100 meters (11.18), Abraham Ater in the 200 (23.83), Tristan Wood in the 800 (2:05.84), Konrad Raum in the 1,500 (4:19.05) and Jaylen Allen in the triple jump (39-8 1/2).
UCC won seven events in the women's meet.
Taking first in individual events were Lily Allen in the 400 (1:03.70), Samantha Eichman in the 800 (2:42.70), Gabriela Rudd in the pole vault (8-6 1/4), Shakiyah Candelaria in the long jump (17-0), Jaelin Hotz in the triple jump (31-2) and Kaylee Hendron in the discus (127-9).
The 4x400 relay team of Allen, Kristen Thomas, Candelaria and Eichman finished first (4:35.74).
The Riverhawks are scheduled to compete in a meet Thursday and Friday at Southern Oregon University's Raider Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.